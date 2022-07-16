Chris Pratt spoke about the rumors that place him as the next Indiana Jones

The quote Pratt is referring to comes from Ford’s 2019 “Today” interview. The actor bluntly said at the time: “You do not get it? I am Indiana Jones. When I leave, he leaves. It is easy.”

Ford is ready to repeat as Indiana Jones for the fifth time in a new film directed by james mangold. This will be the first movie Indiana Jones not directed by the co-creator of the franchise steven spielberg. Mangold’s film already has a release date of June 30, 2023 set by Disney. Joining Ford in the latest adventure are PHoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderasamong others.

Banderas told USA Today earlier this year that it was “so amazing” to see Ford on set in his Indiana Jones costume, adding, “The first day I came in, I was in the makeup trailer, I looked up. I turned around and there he was in full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was there with him too, and it was great. I still remember the first time I saw ‘Indiana Jones’ in a theater and the audience went crazy. I thought: ‘This is like going back to the old adventure (films) in a completely different way.’”

As for Pratt, he recently topped the box office twice this summer with his lead role in “Jurassic World Dominion” and a small supporting role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Also headlining Prime Video’s new action series “The Terminal List”. Pratt will return to the Cinematic Universe of Marvel as Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”which is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023.