Chris Pratt clarifies that he will not be Indiana Jones in the fifth film

There are still very few details we have about the next installment of Indiana Jonesbeyond that first image in which we saw Harrison Ford putting himself back in the skin of the famous archaeologist devised by Steven Spielberg more than forty years ago.

We also know that the old director of the saga will not return to take charge of indiana jones 5instead we will have james mangold. And that together with Harrison Ford we will see Mads Mikkelsen as the villain already Phoebe Waller Bridge as the daughter of Marcus.

The cast of the film will be completed by: Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Olivier Richters. For the soundtrack, how could it be otherwise, John Williams will return in what could be his last film.

Chris Pratt is not in the cast of Indiana Jones 5

Despite the rumours, and the interest it arouses among its fans, among all these names that we have seen we do not find that of Chris Pratt, Avenger, dinosaur tamer and next Super Mario. This actor is not the new signing of indiana jones 5 to replace good old Indy.

Chris Pratt himself has been in charge of clarifying this fact, through the podcast Happy Sad Confusedfor those who might still have doubts: “No, they’re not doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?”

Pratt assured that he saw it difficult to live up to the legacy he left Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and brought up a ford quote which said thus:When I die, Indiana Jones diesand”.

“Will the ghost of Harrison Ford haunt me one day when I die if I play [Indiana Jones]?“, he added Chris Pratt.

The last Chris Pratt films to be released in theaters have been Thor: Love And Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion and the series the final list. And in a few months we will have it again on Disney Plus with The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special.