Chris Hemsworth’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Christopher Hemsworth was born in Melbourne (Australia) on August 11, 1983. On an artistic level, he is better known as Chris Hemsworth. Australian actor, voice actor and producer. The recognition of him was as a result of joining the main cast of the Australian series Home and Away, series for which he recorded nothing more and nothing less than 189 episodes in 3 seasons. Thereafter, she moved to USA and continued his successful career participating, mainly, in big blockbusters of the marvel universe.

We compiled their top 10 ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Thor

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2011

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Director: Kenneth Branagh

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Colm Feore, Rene Russo Y Anthony Hopkins. It started with a budget of $150 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $449 million. It is a superhero feature film based on the homonymous character from marvel comics. It was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Paramount Pictures. It was the fourth installment of the cinematic universe of Marvel. Chris Hemsworth starred Thorthe crown prince of Asgard based on the Norse mythological deity of the same name.

The cabin in the woods

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar+, StarZ, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Director: Drew Goddard

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Jodelle Ferland Y Richard Jenkins. It started with a budget of $30 million and grossed more than $70 million. It is a genre film. slasher who was nominated for best original screenplay granted by the San Diego Film Critics Society. Nomination that he repeated in the Detroit Film Critics Society and in the St. Louis Film Critics Association. In the contest of Broadcast Film Critics AssociationFinally, we highlight the nomination to best sci-fi or horror film.

Bad times at the El Royale

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Director: Drew Goddard

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Chris Hemsworth Y Nick Offerman. It started with a budget of $32 million and managed to collect at the box office practically $32 million. The film narrates 7 strangers. Each of them with a secret and they meet at the hotel The Royalenext to lake tahoe. It is nothing more than a place in ruins that also has a dark past. Will the protagonists have one last chance at redemption?

Thor: Love and Thunder

Platform: In broadcast at the time of writing the article

Year: 2022

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Director: Taika Waititi

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe Y Natalie Portman. It started with a budget of 250 million dollars. It is a feature film released on July 8, 2022 and currently on air in theaters around the world. The superhero movie based on Thorthe character of marvel comics produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. This movie is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarök (2017)the fourth installment of the tetralogy and the twenty-ninth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Director: Joss Whedon

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Anthony Mackie, Hayley Atwell, Idris Elba, Stellan Skarsgård Y james spader. It is a blockbuster that had an estimated budget of between 365 and 650 million and managing to collect at the box office more than $1.402 billion all over the world. Chris Hemsworth was awarded as favorite action actor in the People’s Choice Awards and nominated for Favorite Actor at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Thor: Ragnarök

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2017

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Taika Waititi

IMDb Score: 7.9

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo Y Anthony Hopkins. It started with a budget of $180 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $854 million. It is a superhero movie based on Thorthe character of marvel comicsproduced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. This production is a sequel to Thor (2011) Y Thor: The Dark World (2013). In turn, it means to be the seventeenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Chris Hemsworth He was awarded as best actor in a science fiction film by the Teen Choice Awards and nominated for best comedy actor for the Film Critics Awards.

The Avengers

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes

Director: Joss Whedon

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring R.Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgård Y Samuel L Jackson. It started with a budget of $220 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $1.5 billion. It is a superhero movie based on the eponymous superhero team from marvel comics produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion PicturesIn collaboration with Paramount Pictures. His The Avengers is the sixth film of the UMarvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the award for summer movie star for Chris Hemsworth granted by the Teen Choice Awardsthe other Favorite Action Movie Star Award granted by the People’s Choice Awards and the nomination for Oscar Y BAFTA for better visual effects.

Rush

Platform: Movistar+, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Year:

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Director: Ron Howard

IMDb Score: 8.1

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Bruhl, Olivia Wilde Y Alexandra Maria Lara. It started with a budget of $38 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $90 million. It is a action movie which is based on the 1976 season of Formula 1. And, specifically, in the duel for the title between both drivers and in the accident suffered by praise in the 1976 German Grand Prix. Is he top 92 of the 100 best action movies of all time by GQ.

Avengers: Infinity War

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 hours and 29 minutes

Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

IMDb Score: 8.4

It featured a choral cast made up of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin Y Chris Pratt. It started with a production budget of $300 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $2.048 billion. Avengers: Infinity War is a sequel to Avengers (2012) Y Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and it is the nineteenth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nomination of Chris Hemsworth Male Movie Star of 2018 for the People’s Choice Awardsthe nomination for best visual effects at the BAFTA or the 2018 action movie award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Avengers: Endgame

Platform: Disney+, Google Play Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2019

Duration: 3 hours and 1 minute

Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

IMDb Score: 8.4

It featured a choral cast with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow Y Josh Brolin. It started from an estimated production budget of between 356 and 400 million dollars managing to be once again a blockbuster at the box office raising more than $2.8 billion. It is a movie of Superheros based on Marvel Comics Avengers. It is a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the film number 22 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In fact and to date, it is the longest produced.

