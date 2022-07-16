Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat before filming a kiss for “Thor” with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Is As Incredible Off-Screen As The Marvel Hero He Brings To Life, as revealed by his co-stars. To the point of even suspending his daily dose of meat before filming a scene in which he had to kiss Natalie Portman, “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star who is vegan.

The actress, who reprises her role as Jane Foster in the new “Thor” movie, and her colleague Tessa Thompson spoke about Hemsworth’s kindness during an episode of the British radio series “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.” The hosts asked the guests if Hemsworth had any hidden flaws behind his muscles and charm, but Portman and Thompson had only nice things to say about him.

Natalie Portman said that Chris Hemsworth, who plays “Thor”, stopped eating meat before filming a scene in which his characters kisslearning that Portman is vegan.

“The day we had a kissing scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Portman said of Hemsworth. “He eats meat like every half hour… he was just being considerate.”

Portman has been a vegan or vegetarian for most of her life., as he has shared with various publications over the years. While she didn’t insist that Hemsworth stop eating meat before their on-screen kiss, she said it was a thoughtful gesture on his part.

