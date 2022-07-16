Chris Hemsworth made an unexpected decision before kissing Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest release of Marvel StudiosIt is one of the biggest box office hits today. Thor: Love and Thunderis the fourth solo film of the god of thunder, in which Chris Hemsworth he returns to compose what is undoubtedly the most important character of his career. In this new film, Natalie Portman returns to Marvel, to play Jane Foster again, now owner of the mythical Asgardian hammer. And in an interview, the actress spoke about the great professional bond that existed between the two, and surprised her when she revealed a tender gesture that her colleague had with her.

the protagonist of V for Vendettagave an interview in conjunction with Tessa Thompson (what in Thor: Love and Thunder personifies Valkyrie), and both talked about the filming of the film. Laughing, they assured that Hemsworth is someone very tender, “even when he gets a little grumpy”, as revealed by Thompson, who said: “Yes, he can be a bit cantankerous, but he is still very sweet.” At that moment, Portman shared a very special anecdote.

Over the course of the story, Thor and Jane have a romantic moment in which they share a kiss. And the actress surprised with a gesture that her co-star had, in the preparation of said scene: “The day we had to kiss, he did not eat meat all morning, because I am vegan. And considering that he usually eats meat every half hour, it was very considerate. And that was not something that had me pending, but he was just very attentive. He is a very kind person.” For its part, Tessa added about it: “I didn’t even know I was capable of giving up meat. He eats a bison every morning, so it was really sweet.”

Thor: Love and Thunder These days it remains one of the highest grossing films worldwide, and in Argentina that success is also replicated (although it does not manage to dethrone the unbeatable Minions). Within the framework of that film, Hemsworth had the luxury of sharing a project with her family. His wife Elsa Patakyhas a brief appearance, as does their eldest daughter, India, and her twins, Sasha and Tristan.

Christian Bale as Gorr in Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The children’s roles are small, but significant. Tristán plays Thor as a child – he appears, in fact, in the trailer for the film – while India, the eldest daughter, plays Love, the daughter of the god Gorr (Christian bale), whose unfortunate destiny will mark the vengeful character of his father.

Regarding the participation of his children in the film, Hemsworth expressed in a conversation with the American journalist Kevin McCarthy: “It was a unique and fun family experience. I don’t want them now to go and be child stars and actors. It was a special experience that we all had and it was lovely, we had a great time.”