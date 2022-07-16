Chris Hemsworth has a very curious kleptomania problem (and Elsa Pataky knows it)

Actor Chris Hemsworth is quite the confessed criminal. Whether due to a problem of kleptomania or simply due to some bad rebellious habit, the truth is that the actor always gets away with ignoring the strict rules of the directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which prohibit actors from “stealing” the props from the recording sets. However, Chris does not take these orders very seriously, as he has taken home several memorabilia from each of his films.

His wife, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, has forbidden him many times to continue taking his precious memories with him, since all the rooms in the place were being filled with his iconic hammers, but, apparently, The actor can not resist the temptation and it is very likely that he has already taken a piece of props from his latest film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

In an interview for the ‘BBC’, the confessed actor had stolen a famous piece of props from the film set: Mjölnir, Thor’s famous hammer that can only be lifted by those who are truly worthy, and Chris Hemsworth is sure that he is. “We’re not supposed to, but I’ve always stolen them. My criminal history must be so evident that in the filming of this last part they have been watching me very closely so that I do not do it. Even so, now I have a couple of hammers at home, “she confessed in the interview.



Chris Hemsworth

Also, in an interview on host Jimmy Kimmel’s YouTube show, the actor indicated that he is really proud of his precious ‘toys’, stating that he hangs them on the walls of his house for all his family and friends to see. can admire as part of the decoration. However, Elsa Pataky does not like this idea very much, so she ends up removing them from the wall and hiding them in a corner of the house so that he does not find them.. “I would love to be able to hang them on the wall so that everyone who comes can see them, but every time I try, my wife tells me to take them away because they are ridiculous,” explained the actor. Although his wife does not like it, the truth is that his children are fascinated with them, to the point that they have followed their father’s example and have ‘stolen’ them to play with. Much attention was given to a plastic hammer that they had stored there. One that turned out to be my real one, “recalled the actor.

In the middle of the interview on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the actor began to show off all his “stolen” objects from the film sets, starting with the first Mjölnir they used to record the first Thor movie at the UCM in 2011. To end his great collection, Chris Hemsworth showed the ‘Stormbreaker’, the powerful ax with which he fought Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.