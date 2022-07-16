Chris Hemsworth: Chris Hemsworth confesses that he did not eat meat before kissing Natalie Portman in Thor | Present

In recent weeks, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth have been the center of attention, and it is not for less since they have been on tour promoting the new movie: “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Regarding the above, on different occasions it has been seen that there is excellent chemistry and respect among the actors, to the point where recently the famous actress confessed that his co-star had stopped eating meat on the day they were to have a kiss scene.

This confession was made in ‘Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp‘ and also said that no actor she’s worked with before has had this gesture, considering that she’s been a vegan for years.

“The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan.”Natalie Portman said while referring to her leading role in ‘Thor’. “He eats meat every half hour. That was very thoughtful. That’s not something I’m mad about or something they care about, but I was just being considerate. He is a very nice person. He really is a good guy.”

NATALIE PORTMAN IS THE NEW THOR

The return of the Oscar-winning actress to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been announced in 2019 during the San Diego Comic Con, when director Taika Waititi revealed the first details of the new sequel.

The concept of ‘Jane Foster’ (Natalie Portman) gaining Thor’s powers had originally been explored in a 1978 Marvel comic. However, the story that is being adapted this time around is mainly based on a 2014 comic called ‘Original Sin’. There, Thor ceases to be worthy of lifting his hammer, leading ‘Jane’ to take it and acquire his power for a decisive battle.

The character that Portman will play has also been known since then as ‘Mighty Thor’ (the powerful Thor). This name was created to differentiate her from the original character.

With this, the talented actress becomes the first woman to wield ‘Mjolnir’ (Thor’s hammer) in Marvel movies. Hemsworth has yet to confirm if this will be her last film as this beloved character.

