Chivas registers Daniel Villaseca of three nationalities

The Opening 2022 of the BBVA MX League It already started and facing the third day, Chivas registered a player who has three nationalities, and who was on trial with the team in recent weeks, looking to earn a place with the rojiblancos.

The team of Richard Chain still waiting to close the contract Santiago Ormenowho with dual nationality (Mexican and Peruvian), represents the Peru National Team. However, having been born on Aztec soil, he can be registered with the rojiblancos in case the negotiation is finalized.

Daniel Villaseca is registered with Chivas

In the last days, Daniel Villaseca kept testing on green valley with Chivas. Midfielder barely 19 years old, until then he belonged to the dukla prague of the Czech Republic and he arrived with the rojiblanco team, looking to keep a place.

In the last hours, the name of Daniel Villaseca already appears registered with the category Under-20 of Herd for the current Opening 2022. So it could be considered as a reinforcement for the rojiblanco team.

LEGIONARY TO CHIVAS SUB-20! Daniel Villaseca has been registered with the U-20 of the Sacred Flock. The 19-year-old midfielder arrives from Dukla Praha B of the Czech Republic third division 🇨🇿 He has three nationalities: 🇲🇽, 🇨🇿 and 🇿🇦. pic.twitter.com/ismTapsHWN — Aztec Ambassadors (@EAztecasMEX) July 15, 2022

Villaseca He has three nationalities on his passport, which are South African, Mexican and Czech. That is why he would not break with the tradition of Herd of only hiring Aztec players, since in some way he is also Mexican.

On his way through the dukla prague, managed to debut in the Third Division and play a total of 25 games. Similarly, he represented the Czech Republic in the U-18 category. He will now be part of the Under-20 category of Chivaswhich is led by Gerardo Espinoza. It will be the first experience of Daniel Villaseca in Mexican soccer.

