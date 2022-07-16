“Chills” by Mahmood and Blanco has been added to the game’s radio

The players of Fortnite they know how much Epic Games cares about every aspect of its battle royale, with constant events always scheduled.

In particular, when it comes to music we often come across collaborations of a certain depth, with spectacular events. Just think of the concert of Marshmelloto that of Travis Scottat the appearance of the BTS or to the most recent event entirely dedicated to Ariana Grande to get an idea of ​​the names involved in the game.

Often many of the songs used during these events end up in radio present in the game, accompanying the players in their every game. Just one of these radio stations has recently seen the addition of an all-Italian song now known all over the world.

We are talking about “Chills”, a song by Mahmood and Blancoone of the most popular songs of this 2022. The first Italian single to be added to Power Play Fortnite is the winner of the Sanremo 2022 Festival as well as one of the songs of the now concluded Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

To be able to listen to the song just tune into the radio during any game and if you are lucky enough the song of the two singers will be played.

The addition of this fantastic song made all Italian Fortnite players dream, that’s for sure. Many now expect a virtual concert dedicated to the duo even if at the moment Epic Games has not released any official communication about it.

“Chills” broke several records on Spotify. The song made in Italy at the moment has exceeded 100 million playsa figure that is certainly destined to increase over time, perhaps thanks to its appearance on Fortnite.

But let’s go back to the battlefield because the news is not over. The latest Fortnite update brought Darth Vader to the field as the boss of the new season, but the Star Wars character may not be the only one to make an appearance.

A well-known dataminer is in fact particularly sure that some Dragon Ball characters will make their debut in the future. So get ready, why after Naruto, some of the most beloved characters of Akira Toriyama’s work could soon appear.

Have you seen instead that a user has reconstructed an iconic scene from Uncharted 4 on Fortnite? The final result is truly spectacular, so much so that it was shared by Neil Druckmann himself.

But now tell us, has the Italian duo’s song already played on the radio? Please let us know by leaving a comment!

Source: Fanpage