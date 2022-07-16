Chelsea, the certainty of Merson: “If he takes Cristiano Ronaldo he will fight to win the Premier”

The former footballer has no doubts about the strength of the Portuguese and the usefulness he could have in the game of the Blues.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo still hangs in the balance. In or out of the project Manchester United? At the moment it is not known for sure what his fate will be but what beyond all doubts is that several teams would need him. According to Paul Merson one in particular: ill Chelsea.

As reported by the Mirrorthe former footballer had his say on the potential purchase of the Portuguese by the Blues: “Chelsea won’t finish higher than third place next season unless they sign a world-class striker. Who is the best scorer in the world? Ronaldo!” Merson.

“Chelsea have to fight 100% to catch him and will fight with Liverpool and City. At Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo could really thrive. At Manchester United he had to start attacks from the center line to score a goal, because they don’t dominate. But he isn’t anymore. his game. If you put CR7 in this team instead with James and Chilwell who will stop him? Nobody can give a header like Ronaldo. Nobody can hit the ball like Ronaldo. Think how interesting it would be for Chelsea fans. I think Cristiano can. still do all of that. If he played for Manchester City, he would score more goals than Erling Haaland because it suits their style of play. Chelsea don’t need speed and strength like Lukaku. What Chelsea really need is a scorer that ends the action. One of the first class. “

