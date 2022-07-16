Checo Pérez’s response on the alleged envy that exists with Max Verstappen

Checo Pérez has only achieved one victory in the 2022 Formula 1 season, unlike Verstappen, who has six (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

The 2022 season of the Formula 1 officially reached the middle, because after 11 disputed races the classification marks a superiority of Red Bull Racing in the two classifications, both the pilots like the buildersso a crucial part in the definition of both championships is approaching.

Despite the drop in performance in the team Mercedesthe resurgence of ferrari He has led the Austrian team to keep the demand to the maximum; however, the great loser has been Czech Perezwho in addition to fighting alongside Max Verstappennow you must also manage to beat the powerful speed of charles leclerc Y Carlos Sainz.

In that sense, Sergio’s season has had ups and downs of many flavors, which is why they currently separate him 57 points regarding his teammate, something that has led different personalities and fans to question if there is any quarrel, jealousy or envy regarding the successes of one with the other.

Checo Pérez accumulates six podiums, including a victory, in the first half of the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

In a recent interview with the two riders present, the subject was put on the table, so the Mexican compared his past against “jealous” peers and affirmed that when the opponent wins, it is fair and necessary to give him his due credit, in addition to denying that there is any kind of envy.

“In the past I have experienced jealousy from a teammate, because you obviously want to win; but when the guy next to you wins, you have to give him credit, you have to accept him and be proud of what he has done”, he declared for the British media LADbible.

“CI guess not a lot of people can take it, but I think, inside of us, when I win, when Max wins, we are always proud of each other And I think it’s something good inside of us.”

Checo Pérez has reiterated that between him and Max Verstappen there is no envy in any personal or professional aspect (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

In this way the pilot from Guadalajara explained how the relationship between the two drivers works within Red Bullbecause on several occasions they have also shown to have a very good chemistry, both on the track and off it, especially when it comes to an appearance before the media.

Between jokes, laughter and even double meaning messages, both Max Verstappen What Czech Perez they have formed a good couple as teammates; however, so far there has yet to be a wheel-to-wheel battle between the two on tarmac.

Among the latest signs of their good relationship, he highlighted a promotional video for Red Bull, where they put their two stars to a challenge not to laughwhere Max and Sergio had to make each other laugh through gestures.

During a promotional game for Red Bull Racing, Checo Pérez managed to make Max Verstappen laugh by blowing him a kiss

Like a good Latino, Czech Perez He put his “hot” and comical side to the dynamics of the “Don’t Laugh Challenge” and, with the aim of provoking laughter from the current world champion, I send you a kiss in the aira gesture that made him lose control Verstappen and began to laugh, despite his attempts to contain himself.

This gesture was recognized by his fans as “one more” in which double meaning messages are sent, since it has been a type of joke that they have repeated on multiple occasions.

From the “private dances” of Czechuntil the day he found Verstappen naked after winning a racethere are several anecdotes that they boast between jokes when they have contact with some microphones, which they have already patented as a symbol of friendship.

