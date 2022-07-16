Celebripost – The Post

Loading player

Actors Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton and Ana de Armas were at the premiere of The Gray Manbut one of the first of the week in which to photograph someone famous also deserves a mention Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, with Jack Black. Then there are Benicio del Toro and Geoffrey Rush at the Karlovy Vary international film festival, Justin Timberlake who plays basketball before a golf tournament and a couple of actresses dressed in pink at the Valentino fashion show in Rome: Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway .