“Candilejas”, by Chaplin, opens the summer cinema on Monday at La Corredoria

The “Cinema in the light of the moon”, Oviedo’s open-air summer film exhibition program, kicks off its seventh edition this Monday, July 18, with the screening of the classic “Candilejas”, by Charles Chaplin, at La Corredoria . Until August 25, the public will be able to enjoy a program that includes 17 titles that include comedies, science fiction, thrillers and musicals.

In total, there will be 24 sessions scheduled in 14 locations. As in previous editions, the program will reach neighborhoods throughout the city, in the center, La Corredoria, Las Campas or Ventanielles, and also in rural areas, in towns such as Tudela Veguín, Olloniego, Colloto, Trubia and Faro.

“Cinema in the Moonlight” will offer iconic works by masters such as Joseph L. Mankiewicz (“The Footprint”), Frank Capra (“Live As You Will”), David Lean (“A Mocking Spirit”) and Preston Sturges ( “Sullivan’s Travels”), in addition to the aforementioned Chaplin title. The program also includes cult films such as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” by Steven Spielberg; “Ghostbusters”, by Ivan Reitman; “Rogues at Full Beat” by John Landis and “Pulp Fiction” by Quentin Tarantino. The series will also offer recent successes by Robert Zemeckis (“The Witches”, an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book) and Danish cinema: “Horsemen of Justice”, by Anders Thomas Jensen.

Spanish cinema will appear on the cycle’s inflatable screen with a great comedy by José María Forqué: “Atraco a las tres”. Two other comedies complete the national selection: the latest hit by Santiago Segura, shot in Avilés, Illas and Lena, “A todo tren: Destino Asturias”, and “García y García”, starring José Mota and Pepe Viyuela. All sessions, in a dubbed version, will begin at 10:15 p.m.