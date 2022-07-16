Camila Gutiérrez: “I don’t know if they were waiting for me like Rihanna, who hasn’t released an album for 6 years”

The original idea was another. since you posted Does not love youIn 2015, Camila Gutiérrez Berner (37) dedicated herself to writing her next novel. At the beginning, it was the story of an 8-year-old girl, who saw how her whole family went to heaven and she was left alone on earth, awaiting the end of the world. Something that she took from the evangelical creed. However, she did not end up curdling him.

“I felt it lacked vitality and after three years I decided not to continue writing it,” says Gutiérrez in a chat with Culto through Zoom. However, the idea of ​​abandonment, of someone dear leaving unexpectedly, left him thinking. Remixing like a DJ, the writer began to grab other topics. That novel that was not, she was going to be called Not even music consoles mebut Gutiérrez decided to keep the name to do something new.

Today, Not even music consoles me is the brand new third novel by Camila Gutiérrezthe author of Young and Crazy, and sees the light through the publishing house Plaza & Janés. In its pages he begins narrating a voluntary exile. It is the story of GG -an alias of Gutiérrez herself- who wins a scholarship to go to study in New York, and there she will meet another girl, who welcomes her into her house, and also meets an old friend of hers. childhood.

Gutiérrez comments that the seed idea of ​​this novel, after discarding that of the girl, was the concept of happiness. To this was added a reflection on having a new beginning, given that the character of GG begins a brand new life in the Big Apple. For this reason, one of the reading keys, says the author, is the initial epigraph taken from a phrase of the song Another thingby the Mexican Julieta Venegas: “How do I resist this beauty?”

“It seems like a very happy song, she is in a kind of new loving beginning. And this new beginning is so happy that she doesn’t know how to resist it -explains Gutiérrez-. The verb resist catches my attention, because it is not associated with happiness, it is how can I face this level of happiness? So, I thought of something that happens to many people -not just me- which is this panic that occurs when something happy happens to you. It’s like, what’s going to happen to me now? Am I going to die?

An eventual misfortune when you are happy, and the new beginning, are the ideas that move the lives of the characters GG, Amiga and Nicole Sierra. Likewise, Camila Gutiérrez adds that there was a book that was key to thinking about the arbitrariness of the terrible, the fact that bad things happen without an apparent cause: The kingdomby the French writer Emmanuel Carrère, where the author recounts his conversion to the Catholic faith as well as the lives of Saint Paul and Saint Luke the evangelist.

“Carrère tells that in Luke, in the New Testament, Jesus is walking with the disciples and sees a fig tree that was not bearing fruit. He then arrives and curses her, but what happened was that in that season she didn’t have to bear fruit. In the end he arbitrarily curses her and the poor fig tree was not to blame. Thinking about the characters in my book, I became very interested in that, when bad things happen to you for no reason. You can see that in books like Job (in the Old Testament) that bad things happen to him because God came up with it,” explains Gutiérrez.

Bad things happen to the characters, but no one takes it very seriously. Is it part of your way of being?

I still take them with drama, but I also try to take it as “Oh how funny”, to lower the profile a bit. The characters of Amiga and GG are like in a constant Operation Deyse, like bad things are going to happen to them, but they don’t happen to them. Really bad things happen to Nicole Sierra, that’s why she’s more mysterious.

In the novel the characters use WhatsApp or Tinder, what is your relationship with social networks?

I think now with a little more kindness, because I am in a less tense moment. That would have to do with the character of Amiga, who gets very tense with the subject of social networks, as if everything happened there. If she has to break up with someone, she has to break up with all networks, I’m a bit like that in my most tense moments.

What do you think are the main differences between the writer Camila of Young and Crazy with which he publishes Not even music consoles me?

Of my books, the one I like the least is Young and Crazy and this is not a thing of posteriority, what happens is that at that moment I felt that I was imitating a previous language of mine, as if in some way I was copying myself a little. He had already done the film, and it was like he was trying to resurrect the language of the film, because he thought it worked. So, I feel that both in my previous book (Does not love you) like in this one, I tried to do what I really wanted to do, to really write what I wanted to write. There is much less of black and white in this book than there was in Young and Crazy, where there were absolutely bad characters against other good ones. In this novel nobody is so nothing, and I think there is a broader idea about religion, it is not just evangelical.

Camila Gutierrez. Photo: Claudio Ponce.

You went 7 years without posting. At that time, did people keep asking you for another book?

Yes, especially when he made those typical question boxes on Instagram, “Ask me something”, and it always came out: “And when the book?”. And I didn’t want them to ask me more because at one point I was totally stagnant. I said “this year”, as if to say anything. Now, I don’t know if they were waiting for me like Rihanna, that she hasn’t released an album for 6 years and we all want her to release an album. Of course, at one point I was worried, because I have a podcast called love according toand people sometimes recognized me on the street and said to me: “Well love according to” and I thought: “Don’t people know what I write? Have I already been there?”.

How did you spend the hardest time of the pandemic?

Suddenly terrified, suddenly letting your guard down. In relation to writing, it happened to me that the explosion came and all of us who wrote asked ourselves what was the point of what we were doing. I was already writing this novel, and I wondered if this connects to something. I felt that narratively I had nothing new to say about the outbreak, I mean in literary terms. It was all very fast-paced so it was hard to stop and say anything. Then the pandemic came and I wondered what to do with the writing. Already at a less critical moment of Covid, it was easier for me to connect it with the book, because this novel is fed up with confinement, super from home, it is not so much from the city.

Do you think that some of that experience leading your podcast sneaked into this novel?

I think so. Since the podcast is about music, some people believe that the title Not even music consoles me it was later. Although it’s mostly about lyrics, and I realized that the lyrics I like the most are the most precise, the ones that don’t have anything left over, and that’s what I wanted to do. There is a song by Charly García that I really like, total interference, and which has something poetic in its very marvelous exactness and, at the same time, a perfect rhythm. He thought that while I don’t do poetry, I wanted to achieve that level of precision.

March marked the 10th anniversary of the film’s premiere. Young and Crazy. What happens to you when you look back at that moment?

(Thinks) I could say many things. Before that, I worked in journalism and from there I began to let go of that part to dedicate myself more to literature, it was the beginning of a career. Emotionally, it is very difficult for me to purge all that, even though 10 years have passed. It was a moment of high intensity, not only creatively, because it was a kind of cataclysm in my own life, in which many things became disordered and others reordered. I’m still not sure what to feel, it’s somewhat chaotic, but not bad at all.