Cameron Diaz, the sexy myth that left the interpretation to take care of his family

Cameron Diaz was a myth of cinema in the last years of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century, but he has abandoned acting to take care of his daughter. The cinema still longs for her.

He was born in San Diego, California on August 30, 1972 and is of Anglo-Saxon, Hispanic, German, and Cherokee descent. At the age of 15, she began a career as a model. After finishing high school, she went to work in Japan, where she met director Carlos de la Torre. Upon her return to the United States, her modeling career took her around the world, working on contracts for major companies.

Her first acting job was in a 1992 softcore short film, ‘She’s No Angel,’ directed by John Rutter, in which she played a nude girl. Her career takes off when she, in 1994, is selected to be the female opponent to Jim Carrey in Chuck Russell’s film ‘The Mask’. The actress went to the Sitges Festival to present the film, and she raised passions, just a prologue to what would come later around the world.

Successes soon followed, such as the romantic comedy ‘My best friend’s wedding’ (1997), ‘A different story’ (1997), by Danny Boyle, or the comedy ‘Something’s wrong with Mary’ (1998), which placed her as the great comic actress of the moment. For her role in the film ‘How to be John Malkovich’ (1999) she received nominations for the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for best supporting actress, consecrating her as a great actress.

Director Oliver Stone offered him a role in ‘Any Given Sunday’, from 1999. In 2000, Diaz joined Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu to co-star in ‘Charlie’s Angels’, a comedic remake of the famous television series. late 1970s television. The following year, Diaz works alongside Tom Cruise on ‘Vanilla Sky.’ His subsequent works include ‘Things I’d Say Just by Looking at Her’, by Rodrigo García, or ‘The Sweetest Thing’ (2002), ‘Gangs of New York’, by Martin Scorsese and he made a small appearance in ‘Minority Report’ at orders from Steven Spielberg. In 2005 he starred in ‘In his shoes’, by Curtis Hanson, in 2008 he tried to repeat the success, with worse results than ‘Something About Mary’ with the movie ‘Something Happens in Las Vegas’ and in 2009, He repeats filming with Tom Cruise, this time for the film ‘Night and Day’, which was partly shot in Spain. In 2011 she works with director Jake Kasdan in ‘Bad Teacher’, and plays a journalist, in a version of the 1940 film ‘The Green Hornet’. That year Diaz is included in CeoWorld magazine’s “Top Accomplished Women Artists”. In 2012 she stars in ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’, and in 2013 she is designated as the highest paid actress over 40 in Hollywood.

After breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Carlos de la Torre, after five years of dating, Cameron had romantic relationships with public figures such as Matt Dillon, Jared Leto, with whom she had a stable four-year courtship, Justin Timberlake, Paul Sculfor and with singer Justin Timberlake. In 2014, Diaz plays the main antagonist role as the cruel Miss Colleen Hannigan, in charge of the orphanage in a new film adaptation of the 1977 musical ‘Annie’, and in January 2015 her wedding to musician Benji Madden is revealed in BeverlyHills. At that time, the actress also obtained her daughter for a surrogate mother, whom she named Raddix. Cameron Diaz after becoming a mother, and fulfilling the commitment to make ‘Sex Tape: something happens in the cloud’ (2014), announces that she would not act again to dedicate all her efforts to taking care of her daughter, being able to also focus on her career as a businesswoman. The actress owns a wine brand called Avaline.