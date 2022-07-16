Cameron Diaz believes he worked as a drug dealer in the 90s

Cameron Diaz credit:Bang Showbiz

Like many other Hollywood stars, Cameron Diaz began her career in the world of fashion before making the leap to film. In the United States, he hadn’t done too badly as a catalog model, so as soon as he saved enough money, he moved to Paris and rented an apartment he shared with another girl who is still one of his best friends to this day.

Despite his privileged physique, at first Cameron did not end up attracting the attention of the representation agencies until one day an incredible opportunity presented itself: traveling to Morocco to make a photographic report. And sure enough, he was too good to be true.

“I was there for a whole year and I didn’t work a single day. I couldn’t find a job if my life depended on it. Then I got one but actually I think it was a mule, someone carrying drugs to Morocco, I swear to you.” God,” he explained on the ‘Second Life’ podcast.

Before he boarded the plane, he was handed a locked suitcase that allegedly contained his wardrobe. It was not until she arrived at the airport in Morocco and was asked to open it that she realized that she had acted irresponsibly.

“Then I thought, ‘What’s in that suitcase?’ I’m a blonde, blue-eyed girl in Morocco in the 1990s, wearing ripped jeans, platform boots, and my hair down. I’m… this is really dangerous. “, It has been recognized.

Nerves got the better of her and she lied to the customs agents, assuring that it was not her luggage. Fortunately, at that time the security measures were less strict and nothing happened to her, although it goes without saying that she did not take the suitcase back to Paris.

“That was the only job I got in Paris,” said Cameron, who shortly after was hired for her first film, ‘The Mask’, and was able to forget about that experience.