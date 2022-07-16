Burberry launched new collection of virtual bags in the Roblox metaverse

The luxury fashion house Burberry has launched its collection of virtual bags for the Roblox metaverse. Currently, the first limited edition bag is available for 800 Robux (€9.99).

Burberrythe celebrated London-based luxury fashion house, has released its first collection of virtual bags for the Roblox metaverse. This is the announcement on Twitter:

“Just released: Burberry x @Roblox’s first virtual Lola bag is now available to purchase for 24 hours only. Buy Gem now and discover the next four designs at http://brby.co/avi”.

Actually, it is a collection of five virtual bags which will be available one by one for 24 hours, from July 11 to 15, 2022, at the price of 800 Robux, the Roblox currency, for an amount of €9.99 each. The throw of each bag will be accompanied by its own “emote”, a unique movement that the avatars can perform, such as levitation or dancing.

Lola’s first bag and the other 4 were created in collaboration with one of the most successful digital fashion designers on the platform, Builder Boy. Bags can be purchased and used exclusively in the Roblox metaverse.

Burberry enters the metaverse with Roblox

Like other fashion brands of the caliber of Gucci and Hermès, Burberry has also chosen to jump on the metaverse by partnering with Roblox..

About, Rachel WallerVice President of Channel Innovation at Burberry, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with Roblox to share a collection of virtual bags and bring our iconic Lola bag to life in a whole new creative way. The expression of our digital personas is a fascinating concept and we know it's becoming more and more important to our customers. Roblox is a platform built on pillars of imagination, community, and creativity that are core to our brand, and we're thrilled to bring our virtual products to this community."

Hermès sues creator of MetaBirkins NFT for trademark infringement

Earlier this year, the famous French fashion house Hermès sued Mason Rothschild, the creator of the 100 MetaBirkins NFT collection which includes images depicting furry representations of the traditional Birkin.

Basically, Rothschild launched the collection of bags representing Hermès’ famous Birkins into the metaverse, adding the word ‘meta’ to the brand, thinking it might exempt it from trademark infringement.

Following the explosive trend of NFTs, the price of one of these NFT designer bags in the metaverse was apparently around 42 thousand euros . Greater motivation for Hermès denounce the artist as a “digital profiteer”.