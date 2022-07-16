Biden rewards the fight for gun control and social activism | Society | America Edition

In the midst of the debate in the United States on gun control and the prohibition of abortion, US President Joe Biden on Thursday awarded the highest civil distinction in the country to some of the personalities who have stood out the most for their fight in favor of social rights.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom served in the current situation not only to reward 17 icons of politics, sports, business, civil rights or the Navy, but also to emphasize through them causes considered priority for their Management.

Gymnast Simone Biles and two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington were two of the best-known names on a list that awarded three posthumous honors: businessman and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, former Republican congressman John McCain, and former President Richard Trumka. of the AFL-CIO, the nation’s leading trade union association.

“We see here an extraordinary group of Americans,” said Biden, according to whom this week in which July 4 was celebrated on Independence Day served as a reminder of the country’s ideal and what unites them all as a nation. : the defense of a “freedom that shines like the sun to illuminate the future of the world”.

Biles, 25, didn’t need much of an introduction: She is the most decorated gymnast in American history, with 32 World and Olympic medals, and adds to her sporting achievements her activism for the mental health and safety of athletes, children in foster care and victims of sexual abuse.

The young woman was one of the hundreds of athletes who accused the Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse and who put in the spotlight a system that allowed the coach to use his position to take advantage of them. “Speak for those who can’t,” Biden said of her.

Denzel Washington, in turn, is in his opinion “one of the greatest actors in American history.” The also director and producer, who won the Hollywood statuette in 2002 as the protagonist of “Training day” and in 1990 as best supporting actor for “Glory”, could not attend the ceremony because he fell ill with covid-19.

RECOGNITION TO VALUE

The medal awarded honors people who have contributed in an exemplary manner to the prosperity, values ​​or security of the United States, and has been through the years a tool with which to honor personalities whose cause is aligned with those defended by the Executive or as a way to wink at the opposite side.

This is the case of McCain, who died in 2018. He was a senator and Republican candidate for the Presidency in 2008, the year in which Barack Obama won, who in turn appointed Biden as vice president.

“I never stopped admiring him because I always knew of his honor, commitment and bravery,” Biden said of McCain.

Also of special relevance was the inclusion of former Democratic congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who in 2011 was the victim of an attack in which six people were shot to death and which left her with sequels, and has been working for years for legislative control of firearms. .

He joined the list at a time when this debate has been reopened after mass shootings such as those in Uvalde (Texas) and Buffalo (New York) or the most recent on July 4 in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb where seven people died.

Another of the winners this Thursday, Megan Rapinoe, captain of the US soccer team OL Reign, champion with her 2019 World Cup team and activist for the rights of the LGBT community, celebrated her effort on and off the field and her fight as well for pay equity.

Among the honorees, the Americans of Mexican origin Raúl Yzaguirre and Julieta García also stood out.

The first was president of UnidosUS, a civil rights defense organization formerly called the National Council of La Raza, and García became the first Hispanic woman to head a university institution in the country as president of the University of Texas.

“He fostered a culture of excellence for generations of students,” the president praised the latter, who will see a first citizen scrutiny of his administration in the November legislative elections and who does not rule out trying to revalidate the position in the 2024 presidential elections.

With this Thursday’s act, emotional and brief, Biden becomes the first president to deliver a Presidential Medal of Freedom and in turn owns one.

It was awarded to him in 2017 by Obama for “his faith in his fellow Americans, his love of country, and his life of service, which will endure.”