Beyoncé lands on TikTok with the reaction to Break my Soul, from today you can use her songs

Beyoncé also debuts on TikTok, who in the last few hours has released her first video, with the reactions of the creators to the new single: among them also Cardi B.

Beyoncé 2021. photo by Kevin Winter for Getty Images

After the release of “Break My Soul”, the first single that anticipates the release of the “Renaissance” project on July 29th, Beyoncé has decided to enter her name among the stars who use TikTok. Without announcements on other social networks, in the past few hours the official profile of Queen B has appeared, with the first official video with the song in the background “Break my soul”. A reaction content, where the singer clipped all the creators who reacted to the release of her latest single with enthusiasm. In the caption of the video, Beyoncé expressed all the happiness for the love shared by these users: “Seeing you dancing made me so happy. Thank you so much for all the love for ‘Break my soul’. With love, B”.

In the first six hours, over 1.7 million views and over 10 thousand comments: Beyoncé’s first video on TikTok was the opportunity for the artist to open up to a new, younger audience that follows with the same interest the musical events leading up to July 29th. The date, circled in red, will see the release of “Renaissance”, her next album, preceded by the dance single “Break my soul”, which has brought the singer back to the top of the charts after years. Just the new song, which she collected over 15 million views on YouTube, is the background sound of the singer’s first video on TikTok, which features all the creators who reacted enthusiastically to her new song. Among the creators, singer Cardi B can also be seenwho exclaims, “In case you’ve forgotten how we do it.”

The singer gained 3.5 million followers in just over 24 hours, but her arrival on TikTok doesn’t stop only with her presence in trending videos. In fact, by mutual agreement with the platform, it will be possible to access the singer’s entire music catalog for users on TikTok. It will become much easier for creators to use the singer’s songs on the platform, especially those from “Lemonade”, her latest official album of 2016, which also garnered nine Grammy nominations. Just a few months ago, the singer had arrived in the trending songs on TikTok with Destiny Child’s “Bills Bills Bills”: the creators showed the sexiest and most important skills of their partner, with the single in the background. The challenge involved nearly one million users, including Charlie D’Amelio.