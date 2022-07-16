Beyoncé lands on TikTok with a video dedicated to fans

There are many international stars who have their own account on Tik Tok. Among the great absent Beyoncé. The pop star to the delight of fans, yesterday, July 14, finally landed on the platform loved by the youngest. The singer opened her channel simply renamed @beyonce and posted the first content. For her debut on the social network, the singer shared an exciting video of her fans on the notes of the new single, “Break My Soul”. In the clip, Beyonce’s supporters are seen dancing, singing, crying, going wild with the diva’s new song in the background. Among them there is also a rather famous fan, Cardi B who shouts the words of the song: “In case you forgot how we act outside”. love for Break My Soul. With love B ”, wrote Beyoncé accompanying the first post on TikTok, and then tagged in the comments the creators and fans who appear in the video, who were literally ecstatic by the gesture.

Beyoncé’s catalog available on Tik Tok

In addition to landing on Tik Tok, the pop star has done a lot more. The singer has made her full catalog of songs available on the platform, so that everyone can use them as background in their videos from now on. From “Single Ladies” to “Love on top”, we will surely see some good ones! Break My Soul is the single that anticipates the Renaissance album, out next July 29. On the new album the singer said: “Creating this album it allowed me to find a place to dream and find a way out during a scary time for the world – the 40-year-old singer said announcing the record – It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time where little else was. moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgments. A place to be free from perfectionism and thinking too much. A place to scream, free yourself, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey “.