Beyoncé criticized “Austin Powers In Goldmember” poster for making her “too skinny”

After landing the iconic role of Foxxy Cleopatra in the 2002 hit Austin Powers In Goldmember, Beyoncé wasn’t afraid to have her say.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner was only 19 when she landed the role of FBI agent.

Despite her tender age, Queen Bey had no problem telling bosses that she didn’t like the movie poster because it made her look “too skinny.”

Speaking to Vulture on the 20th anniversary of the film’s release, Kate Biscoe, the film’s makeup artist, said the poster was being sent back for editing after the singer asked them to show more of her curves.

“When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would promote the film,” Biscoe told the outlet.

“He showed him, like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah.’ He says, ‘What’s the problem?’ And she says, ‘You made me too thin. It’s not me. Then she made this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix it.’ “

Beyoncé stars in a scene from the 2002 film “Austin Powers In Goldmember”. © New Line Cinema / Courtesy Evere

Biscoe continued: “(Beyoncé) walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled at him, like, ‘Is this the first time an actress has asked you to enlarge her body?’

“He was like, ‘Yeah. It will cost me thousands of dollars, but I will. ‘”

Beyoncé’s appearance in the “Austin Powers” franchise marked her second major acting project after starring in “Carmen: A Hip Hopera,” in 2001.

