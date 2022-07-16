Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will work together in a film about Nike and Michael Jordan

There is no doubt that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon they’re one of the best teams in Hollywood when they work together, they just won an Oscar for the screenplay for ‘Good Will Hunting’ and now, they will collaborate again for one new tape.

It is a project in which the key episodes of the nike companyincluding the signing of basketball superstar Michael Jordan, which led to the most significant relationship between a player and a sports brand.

The movie doesn’t have a name yet; however, it is known that Ben Affleck will be director, writer, co-star and producer; while Matt Damon, for his part, will star, write and produce, according to the specialized film medium The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (longtime best friends) are getting back together after Good Will Hunting and The Last Showdown to produce, write and star in a movie about Nike and Michael Jordan. Ben Affleck will be in charge of directing! pic.twitter.com/ATGgqp7oMT — The Burning Club 🎬 (@theburningclub1) April 20, 2022

In addition, this news portal also reported that Damon will play Sonny Vacarro, a former Nike executive who was responsible for the signing of Michael Jordan; while Affleck will be Phil Knightco-founder of Nike.

The unnamed Nike film is co-financed by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sportswhose chairman is Jon Weinbach, one of the producers behind ‘The Last Dance,’ the acclaimed documentary about Jordan’s career.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that, at the moment, both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are already rewriting the script, since, in previous phases, the tape was called ‘Air Jordan’ and progress had already been made on the project; however, they would have ruled it out.

What will the film be about?

The story will focus on Vaccaro’s relentless search to sign Jordan, which leads him to meet the parents of the basketball playerformer coaches, advisors and friends.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announce their engagement with a video

In addition, it is known that Jordan will be a mythical figure that hangs over the film, since it will not be possible to see him throughout the film, even when Vaccaro tries to reach him.