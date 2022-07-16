Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will star in a movie about Nike – Spoiler Time
After The Last Dueltheir latest work together, Ben Affleck Y Matt Damon will collaborate again on a new film project related to a part of the history of Nikethe company dedicated to the sale of sporting goods.
Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports Y Mandalay Pictures are behind this project that revolves around the incredible story of how Sonny Vacaro (Damon), a maverick salesman of sneakers, managed to sign Michael Jordan as the image of the company that was then led by the co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck). From a deal that seemed impossible, he achieved one of the most important agreements that caused a strong push in the global sneaker industry [vía].
The cast will consist of Jason Bateman What Rob Straser, Viola Davis What Deloris Jordan, Chris Tucker What Howard White, Marlon Wayans What George Ravelling, Matthew Maher What Peter Moore, Chris Messina What David Falck, Tom Pope What Stu Inman, julius tennon What James Jordan, Joel Gretsch What John O’NeillCEO of converseY Gustaf Skarsgard What Horst Dasslerfounder of Adidas [vía].
the beginner Alex Convey is the original scriptwriter of this project that he titled air jordanwhich ended up being part of the black list in 2021 as one of the best unproduced screenplays. Mandalay Pictures took this script Skydance Sports to revive it with the support of Affleck Y Damonwho rewrote the script and who will play the role of producers. Also, Ben Affleck will act as director and it will be the first time that he directs his friend and partner Matt Damon.