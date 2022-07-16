Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will star in a movie about Nike – Spoiler Time

After The Last Dueltheir latest work together, Ben Affleck Y Matt Damon will collaborate again on a new film project related to a part of the history of Nikethe company dedicated to the sale of sporting goods.

Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports Y Mandalay Pictures are behind this project that revolves around the incredible story of how Sonny Vacaro (Damon), a maverick salesman of sneakers, managed to sign Michael Jordan as the image of the company that was then led by the co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck). From a deal that seemed impossible, he achieved one of the most important agreements that caused a strong push in the global sneaker industry [vía].