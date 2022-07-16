Before Thor comes Chris Hemsworth in a role of villain

This Friday, June 17, the film premieres on Netflix spider’s head (spider-head, in English), directed by Joseph Kosinski and based on the book Escape from Spideheardby the American writer George Saunders (see Background below). Redemption and forgiveness are two strong concepts that are present in that book, so important that Kosinski wanted them to be vital in the film. The director detailed in a conversation with EL COLOMBIANO, that although the story has dark moments, this idea of ​​indulgence is “important, especially for the world we live in now and the moment we are all going through. It’s a hopeful message and I know that George (Saunders) is a very calm and kind person and that was the message that he was trying to get across.”

Chris Hemsworth, different spider’s head it stars Marvel’s famous Thor, but here he will be a villain. Eric Newman, producer of the film, explained that Hemsworth was perfect for the role because of his charisma, “he impresses with his intelligence and his wit. Someone who’s just a villain isn’t nearly as interesting as someone who completes it with a worldview that the viewer can perceive, embrace, and even understand; that is everything”. Kosinski (who is currently showing another film Top Gun: Maverick) points out that beyond Hemsworth’s charisma, it was important to have someone who had never done something like this. “People will be really impressed with how funny and bright and charismatic he is, how he plays with all the colors that his character has while also showing vulnerability, that there is a real being within this personality. It’s important for the villain to believe in what he’s doing, and Chris was able to do all of that. So I’m really excited for people to see it.” The director adds that the surprise will be to see him get out of those action characters that people love and in the role of a bad guy, quite intelligent and charismatic. His role will be that of Steve Abnesti, the director of a prison.