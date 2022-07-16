Before Thor comes Chris Hemsworth in a role of villain
This Friday, June 17, the film premieres on Netflix spider’s head (spider-head, in English), directed by Joseph Kosinski and based on the book Escape from Spideheardby the American writer George Saunders (see Background below).
Redemption and forgiveness are two strong concepts that are present in that book, so important that Kosinski wanted them to be vital in the film. The director detailed in a conversation with EL COLOMBIANO, that although the story has dark moments, this idea of indulgence is “important, especially for the world we live in now and the moment we are all going through. It’s a hopeful message and I know that George (Saunders) is a very calm and kind person and that was the message that he was trying to get across.”
Chris Hemsworth, different
spider’s head it stars Marvel’s famous Thor, but here he will be a villain. Eric Newman, producer of the film, explained that Hemsworth was perfect for the role because of his charisma, “he impresses with his intelligence and his wit. Someone who’s just a villain isn’t nearly as interesting as someone who completes it with a worldview that the viewer can perceive, embrace, and even understand; that is everything”.
Kosinski (who is currently showing another film Top Gun: Maverick) points out that beyond Hemsworth’s charisma, it was important to have someone who had never done something like this. “People will be really impressed with how funny and bright and charismatic he is, how he plays with all the colors that his character has while also showing vulnerability, that there is a real being within this personality. It’s important for the villain to believe in what he’s doing, and Chris was able to do all of that. So I’m really excited for people to see it.”
The director adds that the surprise will be to see him get out of those action characters that people love and in the role of a bad guy, quite intelligent and charismatic. His role will be that of Steve Abnesti, the director of a prison.
What is the movie about?
to understand spider’s head It should be clarified that it is not a production that can be placed in a single category: it is a black humor psychological thriller that fuses more genres.
The story takes place in a prison, but not just any. In this one there are no bars or cells or orange suits. This is a state of the art prison. Steve Abnesti, the role of Hemsworth, is the visionary of this place where inmates wear a surgically placed device that administers doses of drugs that alter their emotions, in exchange for commuting their sentences. “Volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they are not. Sometimes, they are better versions”, says the synopsis.
Fitting such a story requires some good work from the script, “done by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who adapted it brilliantly,” says Kosinski, but adds that the cast is vital. “I say that 80% of the job is casting, having actors who understand why they ultimately perform the material for you. With Chris Hemsworth are Miles Teller (also in Top Gun: Maverick) and Jurnee Smollett. She couldn’t have put together a better group of actors.”
Precisely between the characters of Teller and Smollett a connection arises so that their path to redemption takes a more twisted turn, and Abnesti’s experiments begin to cross the limits of free will.
The producer considers that these types of stories of experiments like this are very appealing to the public because there is a surrender to something more powerful, “a manipulative force, without conscience, I think there is definitely a reasonable fear that comes with confinement. The public is predisposed to be afraid of those places and what the film does is very effective. The film depicts a place that seems innocuous at first, until it becomes increasingly threatening.”
The key to the film is that this strange place, full of even stranger experiments, becomes comfortable with the presence of Chris Hemsworth and the music, a vital component of the film. From today you can check