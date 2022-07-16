Aurélie Kaci, former Real Madrid, new player for the Eagles

Women’s America wants to take an important place within the Women’s MX League for this one Opening 2022 and they have announced the signing of the French player Aurélie Kaci and that comes from real Madrid.

It was through social networks that Eagles They welcomed their brand new reinforcement, who plays as a midfielder and who has also represented the France national team.

“Welcome Aurélie Kaci. She arrives as reinforcement for the Opening 2022“, He said America on social networks, where they let it be seen that he will wear number 5.

“It is time to say goodbye to what has been my home for these years. I have no words to thank everything that has happened during this time. Thanks for being there. You will always have a place in my heart.” aurelie on their social networks to say goodbye to the meringues.

Kaci has had a great career, since he debuted with the Olympic lyons of France where he won 11 titles between 2006 and 2017, in addition to winning four Women’s Champions League.

Then he had a little step with the Paris Saint Germainthe Atletico Madrid and ended his stay in Europe with the real Madridwhere she was a partner of the Mexican Kenti Robles.

