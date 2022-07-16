Armie Hammer, from Hollywood to work in a hotel in the Cayman Islands “totally ruined”

The life of Armie Hammer has taken a 180-degree turn since the end of 2020. His professional career was on the rise, especially after his leading role in ‘Call me by your name’. However, almost two years ago a series of alleged messages were leaked that the actor had sent to some women about cannibalistic and sadomasochistic sexual practices.

A fact that was followed by his divorce of what has been his wife for a decade, elizabeth chambers, and with two children in common; a accusation of an alleged rapeand its corresponding Los Angeles police investigation. A series of events that led to check into a rehab clinic in June 2021, where he was treating his addictions to sex, and their problems with alcohol and drugs. There he has remained in recent times, which has led him to disappear from public life.

Now, a year later, Hammer is back in the news, but not because of his career in Hollywood, but because of his new job, being a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islandslocated in the Caribbean, south of Cuba, where it was seen in the Morritt’s Resort in employee attire. “He’s working at the resort selling timeshares, ensconced in a cubicle”, an anonymous source has begun pointing out to ‘Variety’.

in complete ruin

But not everything stops there, but this same source has revealed to the aforementioned media that the actor is also going through a very delicate economic moment: “The truth is that he is totally broke and tries to earn money to support his family.”. Some economic problems that could surprise many, since Armie is the great-grandson of the oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

In this way, Armie would join the long list of Hollywood actors who have had to come face to face with bankruptcy, where names like Johnny Depp, brendan fraser, Pamela Anderson, Nicolas Cage Y David Hasselhoffamong others.