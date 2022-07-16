Apocalypse! The best movies of the end of the world

Year : nineteen ninety six

Recommended age : For over twelve years

War of the Worlds

Steven Spielberg is in charge of directing “The War of the Worlds”, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by HG Wells and one of the science fiction classics of the last twenty years. Tom Cruise is the protagonist of this film in which the Earth It has been invaded by the Martians. For many, a work of cinematographic art and one of the most essential films.

Platform: Movistar+

Year: 2005

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Tomorrow

Global warming is going to be to blame for the end of the world in “The day after tomorrow”, another of the movies that we can see on Disney + if we are interested in this topic. The global warming It has caused the beginning of a new glaciation that continues to cause all kinds of natural catastrophes: a tidal wave that devastates New York, tornadoes and frost. A climatologist and his son must do what you can to survive and defend against nature.

Platform :Disney+

Year: 2004

Recommended age: For over twelve years

I’m legend

Will Smith is the protagonist of “I am Legend”, a 2007 film with a futuristic tone set in 2012. Only one man is left alive on Earth, Robert Neville. There are no humansor they have become vampires that you must avoid. He is the only one immune to the virus and is looking for someone like him, a survivor on the face of the earth. One of the best films of the end of the world that we can see if you want an apocalypse of almost two hours to live in tension, action and suspense.

Platform : HBOMax

Year : 2007

Recommended age : For ages 13+

Legion

On Netflix we can see “Legion” among the films of the end of the world. With Paul Bettany as the protagonist, a terror movie. A supernatural thriller in which God has sent his “angels” to exterminate the human race, in which he no longer has faith. But a group of rebels hiding in the desert could be their salvation in this special effects and action film that won’t be one of the best doomsday movies you’ll see, but it will be an option if you want to spend some time and are looking for something in Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2010

Recommended age: For people over 16 years old

The Road

Viggo Mortensen He is the protagonist of “The Road”, the film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel. The planet has been devastated by a cataclysm and a father and his son are heading towards the coast to seek a safe place on a dangerous journey in which they must face or associate with survivors. A spectacular film about the end of the world that we can see on Amazon Prime Video or on other platforms such as Filmin or FlixOlé.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, FlixOlé

Year: 2009

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Snowpiercer

One of the most recent science fiction movies if you want to see a feature film about the end of the world is Snowpiercer. A Korean film starring Chris Evans and Song Kang-ho that tells us about a failed experiment. An experiment to fix global warming has gone wrong. The consequence: destroy life on earth except for the passengers of a train that travels the world, Snowpiercer. A film of action and reflection and visually spectacular.

Platform Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2014

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

don’t look up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence They are the protagonists of one of the Oscar nominated movies 2022. They are scientists who have discovered that a comet is traveling directly against Earth and that it will end life on the entire planet. But nobody cares that humanity could disappear if no action is taken, despite their desperation to make all the leaders see reason.

Platform : Netflix

Year: 2021

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

