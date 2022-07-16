Antonio Panta: the story of the Peruvian who went from being a shoeshine boy to conquering the cinema of the United States | Emmys | Oscar awards | biography | answers

Anthony Panta He left the city of Callao in 1945, when he was just 17 years old, to migrate to the United States. At that time, he did not speak English and had not finished high school either. That is why, during his first years in the American country, he had to work in all kinds of jobs, but his charisma and development helped him become an outstanding worker in the film industry in the United States.

Throughout his career, he was able to work with various American celebrities, such as Jack Nicholson or Clint Eastwood. His professional career was plagued with success, since he went on to win an Emmy Award. But how did he get all this? Coming up next, we tell you.

Who was Antonio Panta?

Anthony Panta he lived his first years in Callao. He emigrated to the United States in the mid-1940s. In the United States, he continued his basic studies and, in order to support himself, worked as a shoe shiner in New York City. It was this employment that helped him enter the US film and television industry.

Working as a shoeshine boy, he had the opportunity to meet john wayne, a famous Hollywood actor who loved to always have clean shoes. As revealed by Panta’s daughter in 1992 to a local newspaper, his father used to accompany Wayne to different places, since the American artist considered him his “official shoe cleaner”.

On one occasion, an electrical problem occurred on the recording set, so Panta offered to fix the technical problem. His work caught the attention of the producers, who encouraged him to work with them. It was in this way that he began to work as an electrician in television and film productions.

Antonio Panta met the famous American actor John Wayne at a very young age. Photo: AFP composition / Twitter / @historia_cine

Antonio Panta’s career in film and television in the United States

After completing his basic education, he studied electricity in the city of Los Angeles. In addition, he trained in TV production in Chicago. After completing his training, he worked on prestigious audiovisual projects, such as “Doctor Zhivago”, “Buck Rogers”, “Playhouse 90 ″, among others.

These work experiences later helped him become part of three major channels in the United States: NBC, ABC and NBC. In 1957, 12 years after arriving in the United States, he got a Emmy. This, thanks to his work in the technical part of the “Playhouse 90″ program.

Throughout his career, Panta worked as a lighting technician in different series and American films. He even, he was part of the production of “Star Wars”. His relatives have pointed out on several occasions that Panta’s participation in this film allowed him to win an Oscar statuette, although the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does not register his name in its database of winners.

In addition, he had the opportunity to work with several Hollywood stars, such as Clint Eastwood, Michael Lando, Jack Albertson, among others.

When did Antonio Panta die?

Panta died on November 2, 1992, in the city of Los Angeles. Throughout his life, he was able to visit Peru on several occasions to be able to share his professional experience and his knowledge to promote national television.