Amid global economic uncertainty, Stori is the new Mexican unicorn

The Mexican fintech Stori raised an investment round for 150 million dollars, with which its valuation rose to 1.2 billion dollars and as a result the company joins the select group of Mexican startups that have achieved unicorn status.

This occurs in the midst of a context of global economic uncertainty aggravated by inflation, rising interest rates and the risk of a recession, which has made hedge funds venture capital become more selective when it comes to investing.

These are the Mexican unicorns:

(Name, valuation)

Kavak, $8.7 billion (ecommerce)

Bitso, $2.2 billion (fintech)

Clip, $2 billion (fintech)

Konfio, $1.3 billion (fintech)

Merama, $1.2 billion (ecommerce)

Story, $1.2 billion (fintech)

Nowports, $1.1 billion (Logistics)

Clara, $1 billion (fintech)

According to CB Insights, in the second quarter of 2022 only 85 unicorns were born, 43% less than the same period in 2021, when 136 companies achieved that status. This reflects that the global economic uncertainty put an end to the liquidity party that the startup ecosystem experienced in the world last year.

“Stori’s ability to raise this round at a time of economic uncertainty demonstrates investor confidence in Stori and its mission,” said Annabelle Long, founding partner of BAI Capital.

Marlene Garayzar (center right) first Mexican woman to co-found a startup that reaches unicorn. Photo: Story

Thus, Marlene Garayzar, CGO and co-founder of Stori, becomes the first Mexican woman to have founded a technology startup in Mexico that reaches unicorn status.

“This important milestone could not have been possible without our incredible teams in Mexico, the United States and Asia, as well as all of our clients who have trusted our brand and product,” said Garayzar.

Stori’s new round includes $50 million in capital from BAI Capital, GIC and GGV Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Vision Plus Capital, Goodwater Capital and Tresalia Capital; as well as 100 million dollars of debt.

The resources will be used to invest in the growth of the team and expand the product offering beyond the credit card. Stori also plans to expand its geographic reach in Latin America to reach 100 million underserved consumers.

“This new round of investment is an important milestone and brings us one step closer to our vision of changing the lives of millions of people who are currently underserved by traditional financial institutions,” said Bin Chen, CEO and co-founder of Stori.

“By solving our customers’ key pain points with a simple, digitized experience, we hope to play an important role in democratizing access to credit, making life easier for our customers and supporting economic growth throughout Latin America,” he added.

Founded in 2018, Stori offers credit cards to the unbanked population that could hardly obtain these products from traditional banks. It currently has a portfolio of active clients of 1.4 million in Mexico.

The value proposition of Stori, the new Mexican unicorn, is to offer the unbanked population a credit card and with them build their credit history without complicated paperwork, without a credit history and without an annuity. All through a mobile app.

