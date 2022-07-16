América would suffer a last-minute drop to face Chelsea

This Saturday America vs. Chelsea takes place and Fernando Ortíz will not have one of the strikers.

As part of the Florida Cup Series, America faces the Chelsea this Saturday, July 16, in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is a match of international stature that can serve Fernando Ortíz to make the eleven that we will see frequently in the semester.

Unfortunately the injuries have not left the team at this start of the tournament. Together with Roger Martínez and Salvador Reyes, the Tano will not be able to count on one of his starting forwards and it is feared that the recovery process will take a long time.

This Friday the Eagles arrived in the United States and during the afternoon-night they trained at the Allegiant Stadium, where Federico Viñas trained differently and according to information from TUDNis practically ruled out to play against the English.

The Uruguayan striker has already missed the midweek match against Toluca due to a muscle soreness. It was expected that in the hours after the game there would be evolution, that’s why he made the trip, but apparently nothing changed.

Now it remains to be seen if Viñas manages to recover for the next friendly, against Manchester City. On the contrary, Henry Martin, Tijuas Garcia and Roman Martinez they would have a new opportunity to win the trust of the coaching staff.

