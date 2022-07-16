Almodóvar repudiates Will Smith’s attitude and speech at the Oscars

Pedro Almodovar not only repudiates the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars, but the speech that Smith pronounced shortly after, when receiving the award for best actor.

In a lengthy essay about his experience Sunday at the 94th annual Academy Awards, published Wednesday in English by IndieWire, the Spanish filmmaker wrote that he has “deliberately avoided the violent episode that is the only thing talked about the next day” and that what he saw and heard “produced a feeling of absolute rejection”.

“Not only during the episode, but also afterwards, in the acceptance speech, a speech that was more like that of a cult leader,” he noted. “You don’t defend or protect the family with your fists, and no, the devil doesn’t take advantage of the key moments to do his job,” he added, referring to a phrase that Smith attributed to actor Denzel Washington: “At your highest moment , be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.”

“The devil, in fact, does not exist,” Almodóvar continued. “This was a fundamentalist speech that we should not hear or see. Some claim that it was the only real moment of the ceremony, but they speak of the faceless monster that is social networks. For them, hungry for carrion, it was without a doubt the great event of the night”.

The incident occurred when Rock was presenting the award for best documentary. After making a joke about Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruzthe comedian turned to Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who were sitting in the front row, and made a joke about her.

“Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait,” she told the actress, whose shaved head resembled Demi Moore’s in the 1997 film “GI Jane” (“To the limit”). It is unknown if Rock knew that Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness. But Smith reacted with the punch and an angry warning: “Get my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth!” She yelled at him twice after returning to her seat.

Later, in tears, Smith accepted the Oscar for best actor for “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) looking somewhat apologetic and received a standing ovation from many in attendance at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Almodóvar, who was sitting a few meters away from Cruz and Bardenhighlighted that much more relevant things happened at the gala, such as the victories of “Drive My Car” from Japan as best international feature film and “Summer of Soul” as best documentary, both of his favorite films.

The director of “Parallel Mothers”, which had two nominations – best actress for Cruz and best original music for Alberto Iglesias – indicated that he was writing the essay while waiting for the car that would take him to the airport to travel back to Madrid.

He said goodbye to the readers with an invitation: “Hasta la vista. Oh, and go back to theaters!”

