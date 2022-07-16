all about the life of the singer

It seems a long time ago since Sciccherie, the first great success of Madame . Instead, it wasn’t even four years ago. This says a lot about how far the singer and rapper from Vicenza has come in such a short time. Merit of an innate talent, which manifested itself relatively late in her life: let’s retrace it together, starting from the beginning, passing through Sanremo and the first album of the same name, to get to Red Bull 64 Bars Live by Scampia where he will perform on 8 October together with Ernia, Fabri Fibra, Marracash, Geolier and Guè.

Francesca Calearoaka Madame, was born in Creazzo (Vicenza) January 16, 2002. The father is a bank employee, the mother secretary in a car dealership, the brother is 8 years older than her. As her parents are always at work, Francesca grows up with her grandparents, as she told Repubblica. The discovery of the ache he reaches the age of 5, when his beloved grandfather dies and a little later his parents separate.

To help her in these dark times there is above all volleyball, but once adolescence has begun, she arrives there music. “When I was 13 I discovered people like Justin Bieber through my cousin, but at the age of 14 at pubertal age I had an ugly, very strange voice, from the C of the normal octave up to the F” he confides. Republic. “I thought I could never be a singer, they placed me among the boys and girls in the middle school choir, they didn’t know where to put me.”

Find out about rap MTV, with pieces like Words of Ice by Emis Killa. “At 13, I knew all the songs by Fedez and Emis Killa by heart. After karaoke rap, I discover the type beats and compose my own verses. Bimbo is the first real song ».

The first successes and collaborations

At 16, in 2018, Sugar Music he discovers her talent and puts her under contract. Two singles are born immediately, Anna And Schiccherie. The latter, which reached platinum, is Madame’s first real success, also shared by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram. “She struck me a lot,” said Francesca. «I have always loved football, I also know how to play quite well. The newspapers were the problem, in the sense that if he had told me in my ear I would have been happier. I’m someone who believes in justice and meritocracy: the song was not successful thanks to Ronaldo ».

An extra gear certainly gives it, in 2019, Paola Zukar, former manager of Fabri Fibra and Marracash, who takes Madame under his wing. From here, a lucky series of collaborations begins, from Rkomi to Ensi, which culminates in success Madame – The soulcontained in Person by Marra.

In 2020 it is the turn of Baby And Feel me , singles that then leave room for other collaborations with Elodie, Dardust, Tedua and the Negramaro. The year ends with the release of the single Clitus and with the appearance a X Factor . After a couple of collaborations with Fabri Fibra (neither My friend ) and Mace, Madame participates in Sanremo with the piece Champions . The move, which will yield 4 platinum discs, is above all preparatory to the publication, on March 19, 2021, of the first self-titled album: Madame .