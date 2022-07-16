Aesthetic violence: the price of being beautiful | nourish with science

There is not a day in which one or more news does not appear that speak of the physique of a famous woman, something clearly important that determines the pulse of a country, the daily ration of salseo at the cost of a vase, sorry, I meant a woman.

Recently, the breasts of the actress Florence Pugh have been criticized, who had the idea of ​​wearing a semi-transparent dress and, obviously, the gentlemen tetologists, doctorates from the university to which they themselves give their name, told him that they were too young to teach them. Jada Pinkett’s baldness has also been in the news, with a double dose of violence offered by the presenter of the Oscar gala and by her husband, Will Smith, flaunting toxic masculinity. Or Camilla Cabello, who committed the crime of wearing a bikini. And to make a nod to the patriotic, that in this we are not far behind, even the kilos that she gained and that actress Paula Echeverría has subsequently lost due to her pregnancy are news.

These news are just a sample of how exposed female bodies are, which come to occupy space in the media just for having gained or lost weight, for having dyed or not, for showing a boob… for the mere fact of existing . This way of talking about the bodies of others, and especially that of women, is part of aesthetic violence.

Aesthetic violence is that social pressure, imposed especially on women, to adapt to aesthetic canons. As children we learn that our physical appearance is very important and is key to our success. This pressure is assumed as self-demand and can have serious physical and psychological effects.

Currently, the canons dictate that women should be thin, but not very thin. Excessive thinness was a thing of the nineties, when we did impossible diets to fit in a size 34 and then over the years we learned that these models maintained their thinness at the expense of drugs, alcohol and various eating disorders. In addition, we are asked to be young, like a proportionate face, a perfect nose (eyebrows change with fashion), attractive, white-skinned, smooth, tall (but not taller than their male partners, that would be frowned upon). ). And by the way, also waxed, hair is not something feminine. The canons say so, and when you want to justify this nonsense, you appeal to hygiene: women with armpit hair have questionable hygiene, while men look perfect with all their hair. They tell us how we have to be and our challenge is to get as close to it as possible. if you are pretty For freethe struggle is to keep it, and not let age pass you by.

why is it discrimination

Aesthetic violence is based on four discriminatory pillars according to sociologist Esther Pineda: sexism, gerontophobia, racism and fatphobia.

It is sexist because these demands only apply to our bodies, to that of women. In fact, if we review the Spanish proverb, “man like a bear, the more hairy the more beautiful”, for them anything goes. On the other hand, in reference to women, glorious phrases are heard such as “there is no ugly woman, if not fewer drinks” or “two boobs are worth more than two careers”. Get your own conclusions.

The canons of beauty are gerontophobic, they do not want to show any trace of maturity, aging or deterioration. The skin must remain smooth, without any wrinkles or marks, nothing that shows the passage of time. It is very curious how in advertisements for anti-wrinkle or anti-aging creams, models are used that clearly will not have wrinkles for another ten years. We are terrified of getting old, we can be years old, but don’t let it show. And for that we dye our hair if gray hair appears, we use beauty routines longer than the list of the Gothic kings, we exfoliate our skin, we use radiofrequency, wood therapy… an endless number of rituals that we don’t know where they came from, but we repeat like a mantra with so as not to show our age.

This affects us all, no matter who we are. In fact, very recently Kim Kardashian told the New York Times that I would be willing to eat feces if that were the elixir of eternal youth. Yes, she, who oozes freshness and of course has her own cosmetic line.

In the case of age, the difference between men and women is curious. They are allowed to grow old and are applauded, because they become mature interesting, while we abandon ourselves and become “the crazy cat”. George Clooney has never given even half an explanation about his silver hair, no one has dared to tell him that it makes him older or left him, while Sarah Jessica Parker has had to justify her gray hair: “There are more important things in the world than trying to look young ”.

They are racist: they have been based mostly on white women. And if you have doubts, ask yourself how many white models you know and how many black models.

Aesthetic violence is based on fatphobia: beauty is not allowed in large bodies, which become the center of ridicule and bullying. With the subject of weight, it happens as with the unshaven armpits of women: a bleached recommendation is made from health. “That weight is not healthy, I say it for your own good”, she repeats to herself, as if simply by seeing someone’s body we could know the state of her health.

It is no coincidence that women hardly know anything about our menstrual cycle, but we do have a thousand tricks to hide the hips, increase the breast or cover imperfections. And this is because we were never taught to take care of ourselves; We were not educated in health, but in aesthetics.

You exercise aesthetic violence when you elbow to point to the body of someone passing by on the street, violence is when you tell someone “what a pity, with how beautiful your face is”, violence is telling someone to cover their gray hair that looks like a grandmother. Society is the victim and executioner of this violence, and only by denouncing it and being aware that we exercise it, and that we suffer it, can we change it.

