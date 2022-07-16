Adam Sandler to star in comedy with his family

Actor Adam Sandler is set to star alongside his two daughters and actress/singer Idina Menzel in Netflix’s new teen comedy, Deadline reported. The film is based on “You’re Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!”, a coming-of-age novel by Fiona Rosenbloom.

Adam’s wife, Jackie, will appear in the film, as will their two daughters: Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13. The cast also includes actors Sara Sherman (“Saturday Night Live!”) , Luis Guzmán (“Narcos”), Ido Mosseri (“Sandy Wexler”), among other figures.

The story follows Stacey Friedman, a young woman whose Bat Mitzvah plans comically unravel after she catches her best friend Lydia kissing the boy she likes. From that moment, chaos begins.

Stacy consults a rabbi about what to do, who suggests she do three good deeds before the party, which she awkwardly tries to follow while learning about what’s really important in life.

So far, they have not confirmed if Sandler and Menzel will play the parents of the protagonist Stacey. The 55-year-old actor will also handle the production.

According to the information, Adam Sandler’s production company has had a lucrative deal with the streaming giant since 2014, which was expanded again in 2020 to include four more films. Unlike all of his previous efforts, 2022 saw two serious Happy Madison releases on the broadcast, with Sandler starring in the basketball drama.