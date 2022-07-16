Academy Museum pays tribute to Julia Roberts

Roberts won the Oscar for best actress in 2000 for her leading role in “Erin Brockovich.”

Director Steve McQueen, actress Tilda Swinton and “Parasite” producer Miky Lee will also receive awards at the gala Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

The event serves to raise funds for the museum’s programming and educational initiatives. Last year’s inaugural gala raised more than $11 million. The museum also featured a gala host committee that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Duvall, Regina Hall, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana DeBose and other stars.