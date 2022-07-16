A rumor says that Penn Badgley would be one of the candidates to play Reed Richards in the reboot of The Fantastic Four

Ever since Marvel Studios used the San Diego Comic-Con stage in 2019 to confirm that it was working on a cinematic reboot of The Fantastic Four There has been speculation about the actors who should or could play the new live-action version of Marvel’s First Family.

Of course, for years there have been those who have clamored for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to play Sue Storm and Reed Richards. However, while the actress has ruled out that option and everything indicates that the actor’s cameo as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It was just a nod to the fans, now an alleged report would put on the table some of the names that Marvel Studios would apparently be considering to return the Fantastic Four to the cinema.

Although this information has been collected by portals such as Inverse, it should be noted that it originated in the 4chan forum, so it should not only be considered as a rumorbut it must also be taken with great caution since it could perfectly well be ruled out by a more reliable source.

But, with these considerations, this report reaffirms that Krasinski would not return as Reed Richards for the film and that Marvel Studios would be looking for actors between 20 and 30 years old to embody the central characters.

In that sense, Penn Badgley (You) would be one of the main candidates to play Reed. All while other actors like Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone), Melissa Benoist (super girl), Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead), Natalia Dyer (stranger things) and Jharrel Jerome (moonlit) would be under consideration for other roles. Y Simon Baker (The Mentalist) would be in the crosshairs for the role of the villain, although the report does not detail whether or not it will be Doctor Doom, something particularly striking in light of other recent rumors from the MCU.

More about Marvel Studios

According to this rumor, so far no formal offer would have been presented to these actors, so there would be no agreements or anything like that. In addition, the search for a director would continue because Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian) would not be in the running.

Note also that while a separate rumor posited that Steven Spielberg would have been an option to direct the film, that alleged report was quickly dismissed.

“Shocking news to all: I’ve heard the incredibly implausible rumor that Steven Spielberg will be directing Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot, that’s not entirely true. I am sorry!”noted reporter Adam B. Vary of Variety.

For now there is no release date for the new Fantastic Four movie and, if you want to trust this rumor, the uncertainty about this project will not disappear when Marvel Studios presents itself in the coming weeks at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 because, according to 4chan, the casting has just started and in the best of cases an announcement could only be made during D23 in September.