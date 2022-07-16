A few reasons to see ‘West side story’ (Spielberg’s)

There are movies that have everything against them, like ‘West side story’, version 2021. For being a ‘remake’ of what is considered a classic of the genre (directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in 1961); for lasting longer (specifically, 156 minutes) than what is supposed to be the standard footage of a movie (120); for being a genre (the musical) that is no longer fashionable and that predisposes a large part of the public against it. But also because its director, Steven Spielberg, is himself a film legend and whatever he does, for a certain sector of viewers, he will never live up to his brilliant film career. Even the most optimistic statistician in the world could have predicted that ‘West side story’ (the new one) would be a box office flop. So it was. a pity

It was surprising that a mythical director wanted to cover a musical film that for many it needed no revisiting. But when you look at it, just the opposite is surprising: that it took so long to decide to do it. Because it is clear that it is a film (re)made from affection and admiration, from that perspective of a boy prodigy (despite his 75 years, many still consider him that way) who continues to be moved by that rectangle of light that is actually the cinema. It’s not hard to imagine Steven, the teenager sitting in a theater seat, watching and enjoying the Wise and Robbins film, perhaps even singing in his head: “There’s a place for us… Someday…” to the rhythm of ‘Somewhere’, the most beautiful song from ‘West side story’.

To compare both films, the original (today a bit stiff and cloying for today’s taste) and Spielberg’s ‘remake’, more diverse in every way (linguistically, acting and culturally, above all), is to enter into a sterile discussion. Although they are argumentatively identical films and also share similar starting points in some scenes, they have nothing to do with their approach and even their scope. In the case of Spielberg (something that actually characterizes all of his films), a more ambitious staging prevails in the visual. You don’t have to think much to remember some of his most iconic sequences in films like ‘Jaws’, ‘Third Encounters’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ‘ET’ ‘The Color Purple’, ‘Schindler’s List ‘, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Save Private Ryan’, ‘Minority Report’, ‘The Pentagon Files’… Spielberg has the ability to evoke in a few images a whole amalgam of feelings and emotions, sometimes with something as basic as a game of shadows and accurate camera movement.

In ‘West Side Story’ the musical rhythm of the (incredible) score by Leonard Bernstein has its correspondence with a visual rhythm that is part of the film’s own choreography and even extends to the color palette of the sets (magnificent) and costumes (very successful). The use of reflections stands out, from the polishing of the floors to the image returned by the rear-view mirror of a car parked on the street and, above all, those elongated sky shadows that herald the big fight between the Jets and the Sharks in the old salt deposit.

Nobody can doubt the first 10 minutes of the original ‘West side story’, but, apart from the brilliant choreography by Jerome Robbins, the 1961 film shows a certain cinematographic convention. In Spielberg not only members of the Puerto Rican community and the Sharks band demonstrate their undeniable rhythm for the ‘Mambo’. Spielberg’s camera accompanies them in their dance, in the same way that he fearlessly climbs and jumps with the Jets any fence that comes along the way.

In this ‘remake’ there is strength, passion and an absolute mastery of film grammarfrom the language of shots to an outstanding montage.

But, without a doubt, one of the best successes is to give naturalness to the musical numbers, support the choreography in everyday life (as in the dynamic theme ‘América’) and remove, from the simplicity and less is more, that certain engorgement that presents the interpretation of songs like ‘Tonight’ in the original 1961 film.

Spielberg’s films always have a message and in many of his scenes a depth that goes beyond the dialogue itself. There is always an idea, a metaphor. That is why it does not seem by chance that the film begins with images of a neighborhood (that of the Puerto Rican community) in the process of destruction and gentrification. and conclude with a funeral retinue in which the dignity of those who have lost everything is far above hatred.

Wonderful cast starring Ariane DeBose (well-deserved Oscar Award) giving life to Anita, but perhaps the most beautiful thing about the film is that ‘crossover’ between the two ‘West side story’ by the hand of Rita Moreno, who plays two different roles in both versions: Anita, in Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’s, and Valentina, the owner of the store where Tony works, in Spielberg’s. Unlike the original film, she is the one who sings in the latest version of ‘Somewhere’, here converted into a beautiful plea against racism, persecution and violence.