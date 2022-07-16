A fan demonstrated how to play Yahtzee in Minecraft

Minecraft builds can have metaplayability!

Until now, few open world games stimulate creativity as much as Minecraft has. This title has become a benchmark for the solid base of players who always know how to take advantage of one of its best attributes: creative mode.

Of course, the world of minecraft is so extensive that it has allowed its fans to make creations taken from real life (as big as cities and basically anywhere we can think of) and some of them have even made quite interesting projects of their own. And they require a lot of time and talent. So it could be said that the creative category was the one that greatly helped catapult Mojang’s title among the most popular in the world.

The latter has its reasons for being. Not only because it has been used massively to make these constructions that imitate the real world or expose the great imagination of its users, but because the sandbox has also been responsible for expanding the elements available to the player. In this sense, biomes have had their notable improvements over time. In addition, the existence of new mobs, a weather system, interaction and crafting or enhancement systems (including potions, which are probably the least updated) have made Minecraft much more versatile.

Thus, this wide catalog of elements allows players to continue exploiting their qualities from a cubic perspective. Therefore, for many of the players, Minecraft represents much more than just a game where they can create whatever comes to mind.

At the same time that Minecraft has just updated its version 1.19the community has kept up to date with the latest details… more than a decade after its release, which continues to amaze, despite the fact that Mojang has been known to pay close attention to the needs of its users. players.

Minecraft builds can be turned into games

But, going back to the subject, thanks to the star combination of Minecraft: variety of elements and an infinite world, we find some of the most interesting buildings. Made by the players, we would surely find thousands and thousands of ideas that we would never have suspected could be realized in the game, with an impressive number of perfectly placed cubes.

Although most of them are architectural works, practically, they only work to show other players the immense creativity of their authors. But there is a small sector of constructions that have their own functionality. And you may be wondering what it is, considering it’s the creative mode and you can’t fight enemies.

Apparently, the Redstone in the game has many more uses than for making torches, lamps and basically any other item that it has been destined for in the sandbox. And the proof is that a player created his own version of the classic Yahtzee game in Minecraft. Although it is not the first time that it has been used for other purposes, since in the past other players turned it into an alarm clock, a vending machine, an X-ray machine; it was even used for more classic games like Tetris and Pac-Man.

To prove that it can actually be played, the fan posted a video showing the game in action on his Reddit account, named CaptainShivy617. To start, you have to press a button that will start the round and, in the same way as the original, you have to throw the data (which here was created digitally). After a few tries, the player finally got a “Yahtzee!” showing on the screens. And, during the last seconds, the player shows the back of the recreation of the board, to give an idea of ​​the work that has been involved in making it.

In case you’ve never played Yahtzee, this dice game was very popular in the 1950s. In it, players must roll the data to get points and it is rolled up to three times each turn. To get a “Yahtzee” (whose value is 50 points), the player has to get five of the same numbers continuously.

Of course, the creations of Minecraft are one of the favorite parts of the players. While the game offers a lot on its own, these ways to enrich gameplay are nearly endless, and what’s even better, we’ll continue to see all sorts of fan-made artwork in the future.