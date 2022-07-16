A customer’s surreal criticism of a restaurant for not having blue dishes and uniforms

The restaurant reviews that appear in Google or Tripadvisor They can become very useful for users when it comes to orienting themselves thanks to the opinions of other clients. However, not all the negative reviews that can be read are duly justified and contribute to lowering the score of these establishments on these highly consulted platforms.

That has been the case of a restaurant, whose review has now been shared by the Twitter account @Camareroleones and that has gone viral in a very short time. “The customer is always right”, ironized the user by showing a screenshot of said review.

Next, the client has started detailing what caused your bad experience in said establishment. “To begin with, when we were entering, there was a man asking for alms at the same door, to whom I had to give 3 euros, since he began to look at me in a strange way”.

The situation did not improve inside the premises. “When we sat down I asked them to please bring me the blue plates and cutlerybecause blue relaxes me,” he continues. However, “they told me they didn’t have any and I had to cover the paper holders so I wouldn’t touch them with my hands.”

Talking about the food, “was pretty good”says the client, who adds that “I didn’t like the fact that the waiters wore black uniforms”.

Finally, “I had to run out of the restaurant to prevent the man at the entrance from looking at me“, concludes the client, indignant.

Many of the users have reacted surprised by the kind of clients that can be found in many establishments, and others have even joked about the identity of the person who made the criticism: “Was the client Jack Nicholson?“some one wondered.

With this message, the waiter who shared the review wanted to remind “that now that summer is coming, those of us who work in the hospitality industry have a lot of work”, hence “simply with a ‘thank you’ and ‘excuse me’ you already help us. Patience, please, we are working “, he has defended.