4 of the best science fiction movies of recent years to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +

Another weekend is coming and you may not feel like rummaging through streaming platform catalogs to find something you want to watch. That’s where Espinof enters the scene to make our weekly recommendation that today focuses on 4 of the best science fiction movies of recent years to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney+. If you want to be more exact, the “oldest” is from 2009.

As always happens in these cases, the selection has depended on those titles available, but in addition I preferred to leave out others that I have already recommended to you on lists like great sci-fi movies that unfairly flopped, great futuristic sci-fi feature films, awesome sci-fi titles on Netflix, or great space sci-fi movies.

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (‘Edge of Tomorrow’, 2014)

Address: Doug Liman. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong, Brendan Gleeson, Kick Gurry, Tony Way, Noah Taylor, Charlotte Riley, Franz Drameh, Dragomir Mrsic, Masayoshi Haneda, Terence Maynard

One of the best blockbusters of the past decade in which a narrative typical of video games was used to integrate it into the mechanics of time travel with great success. It is true that his last act is not up to the rest, but it is that before it is a practically exemplary pastime, very interesting in what it proposes, visually amazing and with impeccable Tom Cruise Y Emily Blunt. Now the big question is whether one day we will see that long-announced sequel.

Address: Bong Joon-ho. Distribution: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Ewen Bremner, Ko Ah-sung, John Hurt, Ed Harris, Alison Pill, Luke Pasqualino, Steve Park, Adnan Haskovic, Clark Middleton, Paul Lazar

A fascinating exploration of the class struggle aboard a moving train that manages to chain different revelations organically so that everything grows more and more. Again, the final stretch is somewhat below the previous one, but we gladly forgive him for everything that the new one has given us so far. Bong Joon-ho. And look also at the great work of its cast led by Chris Evans.

Address: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman. Cast (vocals): Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Vélez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, Liev Schreiber

Probably the best Spider-Man movie made to date, since it overflows imagination, sense of entertainment and fun. An almost impossible to achieve all-in-one that also adds a sensational work of imagination to turn it into a unique work. In addition, it shows that it is a tape made with care and everything well thought out, which helps to give even more consistency to the final result.

Address: JJ Abrams. Distribution: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Eric Bana, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Bruce Greenwood, Anton Yelchin, John Cho, Leonard Nimoy, Winona Ryder, Ben Cross, Chris Hemsworth

A great relaunch of the legendary franchise by JJ Abrams that gave renewed energy to it when it was not exactly going through its best moment. It is also an enviable blockbuster that has it all, fun, excitement, entertainment, surprises, a great cast and clear ideas about what it wants to achieve. It is normal that Disney trusted Abrams years later to carry out ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.

