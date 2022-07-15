Zendaya has her index finger stitched up after injuring herself in a cooking accident (PHOTO)

Zendaya chose Instagram to show fans that she is a normal person after all: the actress had her left index finger stitched up after injuring herself in a cooking accident.

Zendayawho recently earned the honor of being the youngest female producer ever nominated for an Emmy, recently revealed she had a accident in the kitchen and hurt her forefinger: apparently, at least according to her boyfriend Tom Holland, her cooking skills leave something to be desired.

Zendaya took to Instagram this Wednesday to document an injury to her left index finger while she was cooking: the 25-year-old actress shared the injury in a series of photos, first showing her bandaged finger with the caption: “Look here … that’s why I don’t cook“.

The Emmy-winning Euphoria star also added another short film to her stories in which, inside a doctor’s office, medical professionals could be seen working on her hand in order to mend it. the wound.

Tom Holland predicted something like this would happen during the Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional tour: “Each time he cooks he cuts something about a millimeter from his hand, miraculously without hurting his fingers. She takes an onion and furiously attacks it with the knife. “