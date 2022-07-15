your destination for the film festival

I have never heard anyone describe the city of Saint Sebastian; On the contrary, whenever I have shared my passion for Donosti with family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances, I have been pleased to see that it was shared by all. Adjectives? Elegant, fascinating, bustling, bourgeois, endless, delicious… and cinematic.

There are many things to see in San Sebastian when you travel there. I like something as simple as your theme park. It is on top of Mount Igueldowas inaugurated in 1912, it is accessed from a funicular located near the Comb of the Winds and it seems that time has stopped. You can ride a wonderful roller coaster with views of the sea or try to find your way out of a centuries-old labyrinth.

I also like the Old Part. I never cease to enjoy watching the stories of Basque whalers from the Aquarium, nor to learn history of the city in the San Telmo Museum, nor to take a walk at the last minute down Calle Urdaneta, nor to try pintxos in any of its taverns, nor, of course, stay for hours and hours leaning on the railing of the shell checking how a practically perfect urban beach is in everything (like Mary Poppins).

Julie Andrews, Donostia award winner in 2001, would be delighted to stay in one of the rooms at the Zinema7, a hotel that pays homage to cinema in general and, in particular, to the Zinemaldia de San Sebastián. Because if anything, Donosti is a city dedicated to the Seventh Art, especially in September, when the world-renowned film festival is held.

The Zinema7 hotel stands on the same site where the well-known Astoria cinema used to be and it is the same company that managed the cinemas that now runs, with diligence and dedication to service, one of the best hotels in the city. Located in the Amara neighborhood, near the Urumea, a short walk from the Cristina Enea Park and the Kursaal, Headquarters of the festival, it is configured as the best destination to rest after visiting the city and also as an essential place for film lovers.

Each hotel room is dedicated to a Donostia award, great actors, actresses and directors who have visited the city: Ewan McGregor, Anne Bancroft, Alfred Hitchcock, John Travolta, Meryl Streep… all of them! Individual, double, adapted and suites. You can choose your favorite and rest or, why not? Watch a movie on the great flat screen TV that you will find.

Be sure to check the breakfast box when you make your reservation. Audrey Hepburn, her Givenchy and her croissants on Fifth Avenue are going to be small when you go down to the buffet in the morning, full of local products, hot preparations at the moment or BIO food and without gluten or lactose.

And it is that In Donosti, and of course at the Zinema7 hotel, quality gastronomy is not an option, it is an obligation. The Bistroteka, With the culinary ideas of Íñigo Palma, it is the perfect place for a mid-morning break, a romantic dinner, a quick meal between meetings or a fleeting tasting of a pintxo.

But if you prefer to drink something refreshing, delicious and original, shaken, not mixed (as James Bond dictates), try the proposals of Patxi Troitiño and his team at the Cocktail Bar Zinema7. He opens the menu and chooses between cocktails like ‘Donostia Sunrise’, ‘At 5 at Astoria’ or his classic ‘Diplomisú’. What are its ingredients? No, we are not going to spoil you.

Travel to San Sebastian, stay at Zinema7, and see how your film is going to have a happy ending. Guaranteed.

