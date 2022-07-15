You only have 72 hours left to watch this western from the creator of True Detective on Netflix

The seven magnificents became a bit of a flop despite being one of the most anticipated movies of 2016. Its cast, led by names like Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke either Vincent D’Onofrio it invited to think about an instant success; Also his gender western. And of course, the condition of being remake of the classic the seven samurai of akira kurosawa. Nothing is further from reality. And every time you have less time to see it in Netflix: just 72 hours and counting.

Is it worth watching The Magnificent Seven on Netflix?

The magnificent seven disappears from the Netflix catalog on July 14, 2022. ✅

Antoine Faqathe director of the recent infinite (original film from Prime Video regrettable) or some episodes of The Final Listseemed the most suitable to be placed behind the cameras in The seven magnificents. Nothing is further from reality, because instead of making a hypervitaminated version of the seven samuraiended up making a video clip of action sequences that seemed to want to imitate the style of Quentin Tarantinobut without his personality. Of course, in the script, the hand of Nic Pizzolatto, creator of the magnificent True Detective, is noticeable.

Even so, it turns out to be a tremendously funny moviea good western who knows how to distance himself from his most classic examples, to approach the most current action cinema. Of course, those more traditional will find here a product that is too noisy, in which only its cast of stars stands out: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Lee Byung-hun, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo either Vincent D’Onofrio.

How long is the movie The Magnificent Seven?

The gender western has as an unwritten rule an extensive duration in his films, hence The Magnificent Seven runs for 132 minutes (2 hours and 12 minutes).

How much did The Magnificent Seven gross?

Here’s the bad news The seven magnificents: in United Statesits main market, only added 93.4 million dollars. A figure well below expectations (the most optimistic forecasts placed it over 150 million, but the critics destroyed it). In the rest of the world, only 69 million dollars. In total, 162 million that caused losses in the offices of Sony Pictures Entertainment.