WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Plans July 15, 2022

depending on the medium fightful, WWE scheduled for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown a meeting between The New Day and The Viking Raiders but with a fun twist, like the characters that the Vikings once had a few years ago in the company, when they had a rivalry with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

In addition to the battle between Liv Morgan and Natalyawhich will give you an opportunity to the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the future, and the appearances of Madcap Moss and Theorythe recent rivalry between Viking Raiders and The New Day I will have another chapter tonight in Orlando, Florida.

WWE’s idea is that both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston appear on the scene mockingly dressed as Erik and Ivarto intimidate them and further heat up their enmity in the face of WWE Summer Slam. It should be noted that some time ago, both teams had hilarious segments between them, to generate a funny reaction in the public, beyond what was offered in the ring.

Fightful also reported that tonight they will have screen time Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Riddle, MVP and The Usos; in addition to those previously announced. In turn, it will be announced to the Special Referee chosen by Jimmy and Jey Uso for his match against Street Profits at SummerSlam.

