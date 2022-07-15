WWE believes that ‘this is not the time’ for Riddle

WWE turned its current situation around a bit when Liv Morgan won the Money in The Bank briefcase, and the SmackDown women’s belt, and Theory also won the briefcase on July 3 at WWE’s last Premium Live Event . It seems that the company wants to bet on its young promises, although not all of them will have a space at the top, at least for now.

One of the most obvious cases is that of Riddle. The fighter has starred in the best moments of Monday Night Raw alongside Randy Orton in the last year and even had a starting opportunity for the WWE Unified Championship a few weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. By losing against Roman Reigns, it seemed that the fighter was not going to have more opportunities, but winning the Money in The Bank briefcase could have been an alternative.

However, WWE opted for another much younger fighter: Theory (he is 12 years younger than Riddle). For this reason, many have wondered why the company decided to bet on one and not the other. Andrew Zarian, of the Mad Men podcast, has revealed information from WWE backstage, indicating that the board believes that this is not his time. “Someone said why did they pass Riddle? I asked and they said: ‘it’s not his time, don’t worry about Riddle, it’s not his time’“.

Riddle is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, he teamed with Bobby Lashley to face and defeat Theory and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

