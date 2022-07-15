WrestleMania 39: WWE confirms the date of ticket sales

The official Instagram account of the SoFi Stadium, where it will take place WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2, 2023, has revealed the first official poster of the show. Pictured are Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair.

Also, WWE has confirmed that tickets for WrestleMania will go on sale on Friday, August 12 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Individual and combined two-day tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. Fans interested in an exclusive pre-sale opportunity for WrestleMania can click here to register now.

Priority passes for WrestleMania will be available next Friday, July 22 at noon (ET) through On Location or by calling 1-855-346-7388. Priority passes to WrestleMania offer fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. WrestleMania Priority Passes offer VIP experiences that include premium seating, exclusive stadium admission, premium hospitality deals, and encounters with WWE Superstars and Legends.