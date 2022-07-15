Winona Ryder on when she was a couple with Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder was the cover of the digital edition of Harper’s BAZAAR magazine, in which he gave an interview where he reviewed his career and his recent return to stardom thanks to the success of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. During it, she reflected on a difficult time she went through after she and Johnny Depp ended her engagement in the early ’90s.

It should be remembered that Depp and Ryder started dating after the release of the movie Great Ball of Fire in 1989. The couple, who starred in the Edward Scissorhands movie, got engaged five months after their first date. Their romance was so intense that the actor even got a tattoo that said Winona Forever, although after the breakup he changed it to Wino Forever.

“I remember I was playing this character who ends up being tortured in a Chilean prison (The House of the Spirits from 1994). I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face, and I would struggle to see myself as this child. ‘Would you be treating this girl the way you treat yourself?’ I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself on the inside.’ Because she just wasn’t looking out for me,” she recalled. Ryder.

In her conversation with the magazine, Ryder said that her breakup with Depp and the Hollywood culture of the 90s caused her to see a therapist, who advised her to treat herself as her younger self and be kinder to herself. , because he really felt miserable that he wasn’t in a relationship anymore.

“I have never talked about it. There is a part of me that is very private. I have a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe.” Ryder. After almost two decades in which Hollywood turned her back on her after her bout with kleptomania in 2001, the star returned to the top thanks to her role as Joyce Byers in stranger things.