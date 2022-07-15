Will Steven Spielberg Direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

MADRID, July 15. (CultureLeisure) –

Behind the appearance of John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, One of the films that fans most want to see on the big screen is the Fantastic Four reboot. A film for which after the departure of what was to be its director, John Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Kevin Feige was looking for a top-tier director…and he could be top-tier.

And it is that the latest rumors suggest that The CEO of Marvel Studios would have met with Steven Spielberg so that the legendary director of Jaws, Schindler’s List or Jurassic Park to probe the possibility that he would join the UCM to take charge of the film…leaving up the question of whether or not he will direct it.

Mike Sampson, the former director of marketing for Montclair Filme, published a tweet with which, despite assuring that he is no longer in the business of scoops, had heard that “Marvel approached Spielberg’s team to sound him out as director of The Fantastic Four“. An approach that, as he pointed out, was merely that, and, very “probably because Spielberg has no interest in it”, adding, in addition, that The Fabelmans could be his last filmso it would be very difficult to imagine that he wants to sneak a Marvel tape through his label.

Ok I’m not in the scoop game anymore, but have heard that Marvel did reach out to Spielberg’s team to gauge interest in directing Fantastic Four, but that’s as far as the “discussions” went presumably because SS has no interest. — Mike Sampson (@mjsamps) July 14, 2022

However, that the director of the Indiana Jones saga or the most recent adaptation of West Side Story is going to embark on a Marvel blockbuster is right now just such an implausible rumoras Variety journalist Adam B. Vary points out.





“Shocking news everyone: I heard the Wildly Absurd Rumor That Steven Spielberg Is Directing The Fantastic Four Reboot from Marvel Studios and it’s not true at all. I’m sorry! “, Vary settled in his tweet, making it clear that the legendary filmmaker and winner of three Oscars he will not be the one to replace John Watts in the restart of the first family of the House of Ideas.

Shocking news, everyone: I’ve heard the wildly implausible rumor that Steven Spielberg is directing the Marvel Studios reboot of Fantastic 4 is absolutely not true. Sorry! — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 14, 2022

Of course not for that the movie that will again transfer Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Thing and the Human Torch to the big screen and, this time, already within the UCM, stop being in development. And although there is still no scheduled release date nor an announced cast, there are not a few marvelite followers who would like John Krasinski to repeat as Reed Richards in this new adaptation.

and as it arises New information about the Fantastic Four rebootthe new film by Steven Spielberg with semi biographical overtones, The Fabelmansis scheduled to premiere on November 11.