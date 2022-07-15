Will Smith is ‘in a better place’ after Oscars slap

Kevin Hart comments that Will Smith is ‘repentant’ and ‘in a better place’ after the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars in which Smith slapped awards host Chris Rock in the face.

talking to the medium Entertainment Tonight, Hart commented, “Will is sorry, you know, he’s in a better place, of course, than he was after. People are human and as humans we sometimes make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, but about acknowledging the present and doing the best you can to move forward.”

Smith famously interrupted Best Documentary Award presenter Rock’s monologue after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, walking up on stage and punching him. Smith was not expelled from the event and later received the Oscar for best actor for his role in king richard. Saying that he wanted to be a “vessel for love” from the podium, he commented, “I want to apologize to the Academy and all of my fellow nominees.” Subsequently, offered a more formal apology, saying his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable”, and resigned to be a member of the Academy; he was also banned from attending all Academy events for 10 years.

Hart was scheduled to host the 2019 Oscars, however he was forced to resign in December 2018 after refusing to apologize for his past homophobic comments. He later apologized on social media.

Added Hart, “I can only hope that they both find a way to find some comfort in that and get over it… I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. In the end, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”