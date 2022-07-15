Will Smith: how is the actor after disappearing from the public sphere for attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars | Hollywood actors | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the events that most caught the attention of the entire world so far this year was when Will Smith punched his colleague in the face Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards ceremony. The actor in movies like “I’m legend” and “Men in black” had that reaction due to a joke by the presenter towards his wife’s alopecia, which he did not like at all.

As much as he had intentions to defend his wife, his violent reaction was badly received by the organizers of the event and public opinion in general, so the 53-year-old artist was the target of criticism, generating media pressure that was not he couldn’t stand and forced him to get away from it all.

After what happened, Will Smith He issued a statement on his Instagram account to apologize for what happened and then he would not post again on his social networks, since he made the decision to stay alone, away from all eyes and thus psychologically recover from all the stress that occurred in the.

Although we learned that he traveled to India for a while, no further information was known about it. What was known is that several projects with him were canceled and others remained in the air and uncertainty, being a severe economic blow, bringing him greater concerns.

Since a few months have passed since the incident, many of his fans wonder what his life is like and, mainly, how he is. That is why, in this note, we are going to detail that topic, based on recent statements by someone very close to him.

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

HOW IS WILL SMITH?

In a conversation with the ET medium, the actor Kevin Hart, a close friend of Will Smith, was asked about what he knows about his colleague and did not hesitate to give some statements to make it clear that he is fine and that he is doing what what he needed and wanted, thus reassuring those who wanted to know about the artist.

“He apologizes, he is in a better place now, doing what he was looking for”were some of the words that Hart gave when asked by his close friend.

In the same way, he spoke about what happened that night with Smith and emphasized that all people make mistakes and that it is only a matter of looking forward and not dwelling on the past.

“People are human and as humans we sometimes make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”he added.

Kevin Hart is a close friend of Will Smith (Photo: AFP)

A RECONCILIATION BETWEEN WILL SMITH AND CHRIS ROCK?

Kevin Hart also expressed his hope that the two actors involved in that show can appear in person and thus continue to move forward with their careers, leaving grudges in the past, although this is something that will depend on the two directly.

“I can only hope that the two of them will find a way to find some solace in that and get through it. I love seeing better people.”Hart commented.

